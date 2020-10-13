On Oct. 13, an exclusive virtual event took place that allowed Penn State students to listen to and communicate with entrepreneurs about unconventional and non-traditional ways in which the sports business operates.

The event was put on by the Penn State Sports Business Conference and featured co-founder of the Thirty Five Ventures and entrepreneur Rich Kleiman and Michael Rubin, the owner of the Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Devils, and Fanatics.

The pair offered students insight on what it takes to be a working part of the sports industry.

Rubin and Kleiman explained this event was important because it touched on their ability to make a difference in the sports industry beyond their typical roles.

“When you’re involved in a sports organization, you have the responsibility to use it to help make the world a better place,” Rubin said.

Rubin described how helping out his close friend, American rapper Meek Mill back in 2018 signified the importance of having politics in sports, despite the issues that may constantly arise.

According to Rubin, being able to help out Mill alongside the NBA was one of the greater experiences of his life.

“I had no choice but to help him get out of prison… It was probably one of my proudest moments in life,” said Rubin.

Although many fans want to enjoy sports without politics being involved, Rubin believes that they should play a large role in the sports community.

“A lot of fans may get upset but you know we’re gonna stand on the right side of things,” he said.

While Rubin and Kleiman weighed in on the current intersection of sports and politics, they also offered advice for the attendees, which had to do with navigating the current coronavirus challenges presented in the sports industry.

“With the climate we’re in today, there’s a lot of pressure but you still want to keep building your career,” said Rubin. “And by the way, you fail and you learn from that and you turn it into your next success. Have no fear and just go for it.”

When the coronavirus pandemic first hit in March and all the sports seasons got paused, Rubin woke up in the middle of the night and thought of the idea to produce masks and he said that six days later, his company was making masks and personal protective equipment for many major sports leagues.

Rubin and his company have had to adapt to these current times like everyone else.

It's in his recent adaptations and changing his vision to fit the moment that he offered the most key piece of advice.

“Be open to twists and turns along the way, don’t think it’s one linear path to get where you want,” Rubin said. “It’s a combination of just doing with love, being fearless and not being afraid to fail.”

