Editors' Note: Every Sunday, the Collegian Sports Staff will compile coverage from each Penn State game from that weekend.

Women’s Soccer (Nov. 8)

Penn State 2, Purdue 0

The Nittany Lions punched their ticket to the Big Ten Championship final on Friday afternoon. In its second game of the year against Purdue, Penn State and the Boilermakers played a closely contested first half, neither team getting on the board. A goal by Ally Schlegel in the 61st minute opened the scoring for the Nittany Lions, and another by Sam Coffey ten minutes later sealed the deal.

Field Hockey (Nov. 8)

Penn State 1, Maryland 0

Penn State’s improbable run stayed alive on Friday. The Nittany Lions stumbled out of the gate this season but turned things around when it mattered. In the second round of the Big Ten Tournament, they knocked off the top-seeded Terrapins to clinch a spot in the title game. Bree Bednarski scored seven minutes in, and it was all Penn State needed to pull off the upset.

Men’s Hockey (Nov. 8)

Michigan State 2, Penn State 0

The puck didn’t bounce Penn State’s way on Friday night. The Nittany Lions’ offense was firing, but Michigan State’s goaltender was up for the challenge. John Lethemon finished the day with 48 saves, keeping Penn State from getting on the board even once. A second-period goal by the Spartans’ Patrick Khodorenko, followed by a late insurance goal, meant that the Nittany Lions came away with their first conference loss of the year.

Women’s Volleyball (Nov. 8)

Penn State 3, Indiana 0

Penn State returned home after a difficult end to its road trip. The Nittany Lions lost to Nebraska in five sets. Back inside Rec Hall, Penn State put together a strong showing on the way to a bounce-back victory. Gabby Blossom’s effort — recording 12 digs and 37 assists — helped the Nittany Lions get back in the win column.

Football (Nov. 9)

Minnesota 31, Penn State 26

Penn State’s perfect season came to a close in Minneapolis. The Nittany Lions’ normally reliable defense showed cracks, and with the offense unable to keep up with the scoring of the Golden Gophers, Penn State couldn’t get out of the hole it dug itself. The first loss of the year came less than a week after the team was ranked fourth in the first CFP rankings of the season.

Men’s Basketball (Nov. 9)

Penn State 91, Wagner 64

The Nittany Lions continued their undefeated start to the season with another rout this time over Wagner. The Seahawks, who had only eight healthy players, found themselves in foul trouble early in the second half which allowed Penn State to attack the rim at will. After a pair of victories over lesser opponents, the Nittany Lions will head to Washington D.C. to take on a strong Georgetown team on Thursday.

Men’s Hockey (Nov. 9)

Penn State 6, Michigan State 4

It was a tale of two games for Penn State this weekend. The Nittany Lions couldn’t get on the board once on Friday but proceeded to find the back of the net six times on Saturday. Nikita Pavlychev opened the scoring up in the first period, and goals by Evan Barratt, Clayton Phillips, Alex Limoges, Sam Sternschein and Denis Smirnov followed after to avoid the series sweep at home.

Women’s Volleyball (Nov. 9)

Penn State 3, Purdue 1

After beating Indiana on Friday, the Nittany Lions had a tougher test on Saturday. No. 15 Purdue rolled into town looking to pull an upset. The Boilermakers had their moments, specifically in the second set which they won, but Penn State held them off to get a four-set win, preserving its undefeated conference record inside Rec Hall.

Women’s Soccer (Nov. 10)

Penn State 2, Michigan 1 (OT)

For the eighth time in team history, the Nittany Lions are Big Ten Tournament champions. The championship game featured a defensive battle with neither team able to break through in the first half. Michigan got on the board first in the 81st minute, but Sam Coffey answered to tie the game less than a minute later. An overtime goal by Payton Linnehan earned Penn State the crown.

Men’s Soccer (Nov. 10)

Penn State 3, Wisconsin 0

Penn State’s first game of tournament play featured a strong offensive effort. Often a second-half team, the Nittany Lions buried all three of its goals after halftime. Christian Sload opened the scoring in the 57th minute off of an assist from Liam Butts. Butts then got a goal of his own four minutes later. The scoring burst subsided until Joshua Dabora got on the board in the 84th minute, ending a dominant day for Penn State.

Women’s Basketball (Nov. 10)

Rider 78, Penn State 70

The Nittany Lions’ first home opener of the Carolyn Kieger era didn’t go as planned. A dominant first quarter by the Broncs set the tone for the remainder of the game. Penn State tried to play catch-up, but even though it managed a 30-point fourth quarter, it couldn’t avoid defeat inside the BJC.

Wrestling (Nov. 10)

Penn State 45, Navy 0

The Nittany Lions began their quest for a ninth national title with a bang when they registered four pins in 10 bouts to come out on top of Navy. Penn State also saw four wrestlers make their dual meet or Penn State debuts, and all four came out victorious, including Luke Gardner who registered a pin. The win gave Penn State its 60th straight dual meet victory dating back to 2015.

