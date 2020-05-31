Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour released on statement on Twitter about the recent protests following the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd and Breonna Taylor and how Penn State plans to move forward.

We Are ... ONETEAM pic.twitter.com/trEB4tVCB7 — Sandy Barbour (@SandyB_PSUAD) May 31, 2020

“We must create and maintain in our communities an environment that is accepting, dare I say welcoming, of all the differences that make up our diverse and wonderful campuses,” Barbour said in the statement.

Barbour stressed that she appreciates the sentiment and support of celebrities, leaders and everyday people.

Barbour also voiced her approval of the direction Penn State University President Eric Barron has provided, among other campus administrators including James Franklin, who released a statement on Saturday.

“These leaders know our collective future, in large part, depends on the courage and inspiration they can instill in the young people they lead and who their families have entrusted us to educate, inspire and keep safe,” Barbour said.

In light of what Barbour calls “unspeakable tragedy” across America, she stressed the importance of educational institutions such as Penn State to bring people from all walks of life together.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

SEE IT: Lamar Stevens speaks at State College Black Lives Matter protest Recent Penn State graduate and basketball star Lamar Stevens spoke at the Black Lives Matter…