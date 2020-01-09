Coming up short in the season opener doesn’t look to be apart of No.15 Penn State’s plan, even if it’s not taking place at Rec Hall.

The Nittany Lions will travel to Provo, Utah to open their season on the road against No. 3 BYU on Friday and will face them again on Saturday using what they have gained this offseason to get them started on the right foot.

Penn State is coming off a loss to Princeton in the EIVA Championship, a 15-15 overall record and having said goodbye to now alum, outside hitter Matthew McLaren in 2019.

And after losing nine of last seasons 15 road matches, Penn State plans to center its focus on the advantages it will enter the start of the new season with—sophomore Brett Wildman, a more dominant veteran team and a healthier roster.

Last season marked the first ever match at home against BYU in program history as the Nittany Lions fell to a back-and-forth five set match with 16 total lead changes.

But at this early point in his freshman season, Wildman was just starting to get his feet wet as a Nittany Lion.

It was the third game and second loss of the season for Penn State as the freshman recorded a hitting percentage of .000 and produced four service errors.

However, Wildman along with senior Calvin Mende were chosen by Pavlik as ‘players to watch’ this season and during the matches this weekend.

Along with Mende, Penn State will welcome back its starting libero Will Bantle who wasn’t as effective late last season due to an injury.

In the match last season against BYU, Bantle was healthy and had nine digs and added an assist to his stat line.

Two student-athletes that were key factors in the close match last year that are now considered some of Penn State’s most experienced athletes on the team are redshirt senior middle blocker Jason Donorovich and redshirt senior outside hitter Henrik Falck Lauten.

Donorovich recorded a hitting percentage of .476 with a team high in blocks with seven, and three service aces. As for Falk Lauten, he picked up his first double-digit kill game for Penn State, recorded a hitting percentage of .320, five digs, four block assists and two service aces.

Penn State will travel this weekend without redshirt sophomore outside hitter Henry Payne. Payne transferred to Loyola University on Jan. 4 to continue continue his studies and D1 collegiate volleyball career.

BYU will face Penn State with a 2-0 record this season after winning its last two ranked matches against No. 11 Loyola Chicago and No. 6 Lewis.

Penn State will have all eyes on the Cougar’s All-American, Gabi Garcia Fernandez.

The junior opposite hitter will show what Penn State’s defense has to offer this season and deliver the first offensive competition to the Nittany Lions.