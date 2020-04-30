Most college athletes will not go on to play professionally.

According to the NCAA, only two percent of college athletes continue on to have professional careers after college.

This number varies by sport. Only .9 percent of women’s basketball players and 1.5 percent of football players will play professionally, compared to the 5.6 percent of men’s ice hockey players and 9.1 percent of baseball players.

Allowing NCAA athletes to receive compensation from third-parties will allow many of these athletes to have a nest egg for when they graduate and find themselves looking for a job that isn’t what they devoted their college careers to.

Taking a sponsorship or endorsement that is on social media, TV, radio, or even their own product can be especially valuable as there is no cap on these product or service endorsements.

Having that cushion can allow some security and can make the search to find a job less stressful, especially if the starting date for the job isn’t for two to three months post-graduation.

It can also relieve some financial stress at home.

For players who come from low income households, the money can be used to make sure Mom knows she can buy groceries for the family for the next coming weeks. The money can be used to pay for gas so Grandma can finally see them play for the first time at a collegiate level. The money can be used to pay for a younger sibling to get involved in a more costly sport or get tutoring help to improve in school.

While players at school are usually given enough through scholarships to keep themselves afloat, families back home can still suffer.

Even for players who don’t come from low-income backgrounds, having some extra money is always useful, especially when the demands of being a student and athlete make it difficult or impossible to get a part-time job.

Stipends do not cover or account for situations such as these, even though most athletes spend around 40 hours a week practicing their sport, not including games, competitions, and outside or additional practice.

Forty hours a week is the same amount of hours as a full time job. College athletes balance these hours in addition to firstly being a full-time student, with classes, exams, homework and office hours to attend.

More importantly, players deserve to be compensated because a successful, young athlete shouldn’t have to wait to sign with the pros, or even have to sign with the pros, to be able to receive compensation from a third-party.

Penn State produces athletes such as Saquon Barkley, Trace McSorley, Ali Krieger and Alyssa Naeher.

Don’t you think when they were in college they deserved the opportunity to appear in local or national advertisements, which not only benefits them, but also Penn State as a whole?

Children and young athletes might see these athletes on national or local advertisements and decide that they want to not only continue to play the sport that they have interest in, but also attend the same university as that specific athlete attends.

College athletes getting these brand deals and sponsorships not only is a financial assistance which can be greatly beneficial, but also could instill the same professionalism and leadership that are held by many professional athletes.

Those are skills that aren’t just valuable on the court, or the rink, or the field.

They’re skills that are valuable in life, no matter where a college athlete decides to go once they graduate.

