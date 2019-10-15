Cole Hults’ career weekend got Penn State’s season off to a hot start.

The Wisconsin-native netted the program’s first hat trick by a defenseman in Friday’s 8-2 beat down of Sacred Heart. He scored the team’s second, third and fourth goals in three different periods and had the game winner.

The following night, Hults was plus-3 and had the first goal of the game and an assist to cap off a five-point weekend.

A puck-moving defenseman, Hults has proven to be one of the team’s most valuable players, especially when paired with the defensive style play of linemate Paul DeNaples.

Last season, Hults racked up the third most points by a Penn State defenseman in a season with 28. He had six goals in 39 games, and finished second in the Big Ten with a plus-19.

Hults was drafted by the Los Angeles Kings in the fifth round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

Smart decision making and offensive contribution are some of the aspects that set Hults apart from the rest of the Big Ten, and will look to have a big season in the conference.