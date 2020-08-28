It's no secret the collegiate careers of fall athletes across the country are in jeopardy.

But very few can recognize and understand the legacies that could have been solidified after spending countless hours training in an effort to put the final touches on their Penn State careers.

Former Penn State athletes Ellie Jean, Billy McDevitt and Emily Sciorra are just a few of the athletes who left their respective programs last fall.

A former standout for the women's soccer team, Jean certainly took full advantage of her final season in Happy Valley.

The former defender played a huge part in leading an injury laden team to the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament.

Following her playing days at Penn State, Jean went on to sign a professional contract to play with the Dutch professional team PSV Eindhoven.

“It was the best senior year I think I could have asked for. We had a lot of young players and a lot of players that had to step up to the plate,” Jean told The Daily Collegian. “The coaches and the players asked a lot from the entire team and it was a great way to end my career there.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better season and a better group of girls to have ended with.”

The abundance of young talent is part of the reason the expectations heading into this fall were so high for coach Erica Dambach and her squad.

The NCAA has granted all fall 2020 athletes an additional year of eligibility, giving them the option to return for another season of play and bolster their careers and potentially boost their chances at getting professional looks.

Jean recalled how pivotal her senior year was for her in that same process.

“Every season you get is a great way to showcase your skills and everything,” the former Nittany Lion defender said. “My senior year was obviously a way for me to continue to develop and grow in that environment and hopefully be able to find a team afterward. I think it was very important.”

That being said, Jean does not believe her professional playing career hinged on her decision to return to Penn State for an additional season.

“Could I have done it not having my senior year? Yeah — I was potentially not going to take my fifth year because I wanted to go professionally early so I don’t think that senior year is everything for at least soccer players,” Jean said. “I do think it certainly helped. I wasn’t finished yet at Penn State so giving me that senior year let me grow and develop more and enjoy my time with the girls...”

Penn State’s women’s volleyball team also had an impressive 2019 campaign, one that saw them finish with an overall record of 27-6 and an appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

Sciorra was happy she enjoyed a full senior season and got a chance to end her Nittany Lion career with a sense of fulfillment and closure, describing her senior season as “gratifying.”

“I had all my years of volleyball leading up to that last season and it was really nice to leave everything out on the court,” Sciorra said. “There are definitely a lot of lasts in the last season. It’s sad but it’s also kind of rewarding that I’ve made it all these years. I’ve learned so much and I’ve grown so much as a player and as an individual.”

Sciorra mentioned prior to the cancellation of fall sports, her former teammates were gearing up to play a full season and were taking any and all precautions necessary including putting themselves through intense workouts during quarantine by trainers to prepare for the start of the season.

“I know they’ve been working really hard especially during the quarantine... I think it was three or four days into preseason that they made the call and I know they were all bummed because they put so much work into this season coming up,” Sciorra said.

Long-distance track athletes are typically required to run cross country in the fall season to better prepare for track season — and this was no exception for McDevitt.

He took the summer prior to his final season to better prepare and train for the upcoming season, knowing it would be his last.

“It was pretty important to me. My true senior year I didn’t really take it probably as seriously as I should have,” McDevitt said. “Knowing that I had that extra year of eligibility I was pretty excited to come back. I worked pretty hard over the summer so I was pretty excited about it.”

McDevitt ran at Penn State for five years. Knowing that it was his final season in Happy Valley, it wasn’t until his final moments competing at home that the ending to his career began to sink in.

However, McDevitt took the opportunity for what it was and used it to reflect and appreciate his time at the university.

“We have a lot of home meets so I have run a lot of races on our course,” he said. “The last home meet, I don’t know about emotional, but I just couldn’t believe that I ran my last race. It feels like just yesterday I was running my first.”

