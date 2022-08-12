With three teams ranked in the United Soccer Coaches preseason poll, the Big Ten is on track for yet another uber-competitive season.

At the forefront of the conference is No. 6 Rutgers, closely followed by No. 9 Michigan with No. 14 Penn State not too far behind the maize and blue. Outside of those three squads there’s 11 unranked teams in the conference — some of which have made noise in the offseason, while others have laid dormant or simply gotten worse.

Here’s a look around the Big Ten ahead of the rapidly approaching 2022 campaign.

Rutgers

The Scarlet Knights are the conference’s best team on paper.

Despite losing star Frankie Tagliaferri to the North Carolina Courage, Rutgers returns seven of its top-10 point-scorers, including assist-leader Riley Tiernan.

With second-leading scorer Amirah Ali also taking reps in the NWSL, Tiernan should slide in as the squad’s offensive focal point after registering 29 points as a freshman — which was good enough for third on the squad.

Rutgers also returns a massive piece to its defensive core. Starting goaltender Meagan McClelland led the conference’s second-best scoring defense while boasting its third-best save percentage.

In addition to its two returning standouts, Rutgers added several new faces, including graduate students Hailey Gutowski, who scored 35 career points for Temple, and Jessica Schildkraut, an All-Ivy League selection at Cornell.

The scarlet and black has the tools to repeat as the regular-season champion and once again compete for a College Cup — after falling just short in 2021.

Penn State

The blue and white put together the best recruiting class in the nation during the offseason.

Headlined by signing the top high school forward in the nation, Amelia White, coach Erica Dambach rebounded from a letdown season and put together the most successful offseason of any squad across collegiate soccer.

Despite losing Sam Coffey to NWSL, Penn State should be fine up front after adding fifth-year senior Penelope Hocking and returning redshirt senior Ally Schlegel.

In 2021, the Nittany Lions went 0-3 against the two Big Ten teams currently ranked above them, including an abrupt 3-1 defeat to Michigan in last year’s conference tournament quarterfinals. If they want to reinsert themselves at the forefront of the Big Ten after finishing sixth last year, they will likely need to show they can take down one of those two major foes.

Ultimately, though, most of Penn State’s offseason acquisitions were about more than just contending this year. The program’s eight new freshmen help retool what was an aging roster.

In other news

After posting a 5-11-1 record last season, Illinois appears on pace to have a better year after defeating No. 4 Virginia in an exhibition match.

Top-10 Michigan has a serious opportunity to claim a title on every level after reaching the Elite Eight last year and finishing No. 7 in the nation. The Wolverines’ recruiting group is headlined by Top Drawer Soccer’s seventh-best prospect in the Midwest, forward Kali Burrell.

Purdue narrowly missed a top-25 preseason ranking after finishing second in the conference in 2021. The Boilermakers’ class, which was initially ranked 19th when announced, boasts the 45th-ranked recruit nationally in forward Kayla Budish.

Also receiving votes in the United Soccer Coaches preseason poll, Wisconsin returns its three highest point-scorers from the 2021 season.

As perhaps the most mediocre team in the conference last year, Indiana likely carries similar expectations into a stacked Big Ten this season — despite adding a solid recruiting class headlined by freshman forward Sarah Sirdah.

The worst team in the Big Ten made massive moves in the portal in an attempt to flip the script. Hauling in a grand total of nine transfers, expect Maryland to be competitive in 2022 after failing to win a single conference game last year.

Northwestern finished 11th in the conference in scoring margin last year and 12th in the regular-season standings. After losing starting goaltender Mackenzie Wood and second-leading scorer Regan Steigleder, the purple and white is set to show once again why it's one of the few Power Five teams that truly values academics over athletics.

Penn State’s biggest rival, Ohio State, is nothing to write home about, but it did return two-time all-conference honoree Kayla Fischer and add All-MAC first-team defender Olivia Sensky via the transfer portal.

Speaking of the portal, Michigan State was another team that found itself busy collecting players from other schools. The white and green added seven transfers, including Division II National Champion Mia Hansen.

Iowa put together a solid campaign before falling to Rutgers in the Big Ten Tournament to end its year. With top scorer Alyssa Walker signing a pro contract in the offseason, the Hawkeyes have their work cut out for them if they want to finish toward the top of the conference once again.

With second-year coach Erin Chastain leading the charge, Minnesota looks to return to its conference-title winning ways after three straight unimpressive seasons.

One school that felt the negative effects of the portal was Nebraska, who lost six players to the portal via transfer. Likely the biggest loss for the Cornhuskers is defensive midfielder Ashley Zugay, a career 41-game starter, who appeared in every game for the team in 2021.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE