Coming off of two Big Ten separate titles, Penn State is looking to punch its ticket once again to the NCAA Tournament.

The Nittany Lions won’t have an easy road there, though, as the conference looks to be one of the best in the nation yet again.

With the 2022 campaign rapidly approaching, here’s the current outlook for the Big Ten’s top regular-season finishers from 2021.

Penn State

In 2021, Penn State put together a stellar season, one in which it won six of eight in-conference matchups to secure the Big Ten regular-season title. The blue and white followed up that accomplishment by winning the Big Ten Tournament.

Blue and white midfielder Andrew Privett led the Big Ten in scoring with nine goals but was only nominated as an All-Big Ten second-team member. Privett’s teammate forward Peter Mangione picked up Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year after scoring seven goals on the season, four of which were game-winners.

Mangione and Privett, both of whom will be back this season, helped propel a talented Nittany Lion squad to domination over the Big Ten. In total, two players were named to the All-Big Ten first team, and three were picked for the second team.

Of those five players, two of them, Pierre Reedy and Brandon Hackenberg, will not return for the blue and white in 2022. Both standout Nittany Lions were redshirt seniors last year.

Coach Jeff Cook earned Big Ten Coach of the Year after capturing both Big Ten titles, including the program’s first Big Ten Tournament win since 2005. The blue and white outscored its opponents 7-0 throughout the tournament, the largest combined goal margin in conference tournament history.

Despite their historic season, the Nittany Lions were eliminated in their first matchup of the NCAA Tournament, losing 8-2 to Hofstra.

Despite its overwhelming success on offense, Penn State struggled defensively. To bolster that defense, after allowing the fourth-most goals per game of any Big Ten team, the Nittany Lions added transfer defender Olu Ogunwale from Michigan State.

With much of the blue and white’s roster set to return and the addition of a key transfer, coach Cook should have the Nittany Lions on track to push for another set of Big Ten championships.

Finishing in third by one point, a late-season loss to Maryland cost Indiana a share of the regular-season crown.

However, the Hoosiers managed to get all the way to the Big Ten Championship game against the Nittany Lions, but they were soundly defeated 3-0.

In an ironic twist, Indiana advanced further than both Maryland and Penn State in the NCAA Tournament, finishing as the only Big Ten team to win a game in the end-of-season bracket. The red and white also ended with the best out-of-conference record, putting up a mark of 9-2-1.

The Hoosiers will bring back reigning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Daniel Munie this fall. With this one massive return also comes inevitable departures.

Indiana will not return leading scorer Victor Bezerra after he netted eight goals and earned All-Big Ten second-team honors in 2021. Bezerra made his debut with the Chicago Fire of Major League Soccer on May 9.

Indiana also lost two-time Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Year Roman Celentano. Celentano was selected second overall in the MLS SuperDraft by FC Cincinnati.

Losing its best two players, one on each side of the ball, will certainly stifle Indiana’s chances of competing for a Big Ten title next year.

Maryland

After a second place finish in the Big Ten last year, Maryland will push for the conference’s top spot in 2022.

The Terrapins’ solid regular season was capped off by a title-spoiling win over Indiana in the final week. However, when the Big Ten Tournament came around, Maryland didn’t perform to the standard it showed all year.

The Terrapins were upset by seventh-seeded Northwestern on penalties in the first round.

Despite its poor showing in the conference tournament, Maryland was selected to play in the NCAA Tournament. The squad came up short again, falling in prompt defeat to LIU in the opening round.

To add insult to injury, Maryland lost unanimous Big Ten Midfielder of the Year Ben Bender to MLS. Bender was selected first overall by Charlotte FC in January.

Luckily for the Big Ten regular-season runner-ups, Big Ten Freshman of the Year Joshua Bolma is set to return to the collegiate pitch in the fall.

The Terrapins will also look to their eight-man freshman recruiting class to help fill the void as they work to leapfrog Penn State.

