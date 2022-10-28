As the NCAA men's soccer regular season comes to a close, teams are still trying to push for a better position in the conference and look to make a championship run.

Only two teams in the Big Ten are ranked inside the top 25 in the nation, No. 8 Maryland and No. 13 Ohio State.

Maryland continues dominance

The 9-2-4 Terrapins retook their momentum with a win over Michigan State after a surprising loss to High Point by a score of 2-1.

Maryland has been a very good defensive team, allowing 18 goals in 15 games while boasting a plus-12 goal differential — the second-best in the conference.

The Terrapins have a 4-0-3 conference record, which is the best in the conference, and it showed against Michigan State. Maryland held Michigan State shotless, outshooting it 13-0.

The Spartans have been a very average team, holding a 3-3-1 record. They came into this game trying to win their first away contest but didn’t get the result they wanted, falling to 0-5-2 on the road.

The green and white has been outshot by over 100 attempts this year, with the tally currently at 236-130. The team has a hard time generating offense, as Greyson Mercer is its leading goal scorer with only four tallies.

Maryland was able to capitalize, and its defense played to expectations. Allowing few shots and few goals, the Terrapins seem to always be in the right position on defense. This was once again the case in their most recent, a 4-1 victory against Delaware.

Myers continues goal streak

Last weekend, Rutgers took on Michigan. As Michigan looked to improve its 1-4 away record and 1-3-1 conference record, it leaned on freshman Nicholas Kaloukian, who has scored the most goals for the team.

The Scarlet Knights depended on star forward MD Myers to continue his five-game goal streak. They were looking for a bounce-back win after a dreadful loss against Michigan State.

The Wolverines and Scarlet Knights were evenly matched until Myers scored his seventh goal in six contests to put Rutgers up 1-0, not far after Kaloukian tied it for Michigan to make it 1-1.

The battle was an instance of big names for both schools making big plays to try and give their team the victory.

The match ended in a loss for Michigan, as it fell to 1-4-1 against other Big Ten teams.

The red and black went on to defeat Penn State despite an attempted comeback and Myers failing to register a goal.

Nittany Lions fall just short

On the same Friday night, the blue and white took on now-No.13 Ohio State at home.

This was a big game for the Buckeyes, as they hoped to move up the rankings while Penn State looked to reestablish itself in the top 25.

Ohio State continued its hot October, tying the Nittany Lions and moving to 3-0-1, and it has continued to improve as the rankings have shown.

The squad has not lost a game since Sept. 25 when it played Maryland and lost a nail biter 1-0. The Buckeyes went on to beat Michigan State on Sunday to move to 4-0-1 in the month.

Meanwhile, the Nittany Lions have only won one game in October, and they have really struggled to be a consistent team this season.

Following the game against Ohio State, Penn State once again failed to secure a victory, dropping its most recent match to Rutgers by a goal.

The Rest of the Big Ten

Indiana took on a very tough No. 2 Kentucky team.

After coming off a streak of 4-0-2 in its last six games, the Hoosiers got shutout 3-0, despite outshooting the Wildcats 8-6, before failing to bounce back against Evansville, whom they tied.

Two of the bottom three teams in the conference had a close matchup. Wisconsin defeated Northwestern on the road 1-0. The Badgers will face the Buckeyes at home Sunday while the Wildcats face Michigan State.

