After the second week of the NCAA men’s hockey season, conference teams are still trying to put it all together.

The Big Ten is currently in its nonconference stretch of the season, so these games have no implications on the conference standings.

At this point, Ohio State and Wisconsin are the only teams with conference games under their belts, playing each other in a series in which the scarlet and gray won both games. Thus, Ohio State leads the Big Ten with six points.

Here’s a look at how the rest of the conference has fared so far.

Penn State keeps going

Only one team remains unbeaten after the second week: No. 18 Penn State.

After sweeping Canisius in a home series, the blue and white continued its dominance in a home-and-away series against a struggling Mercyhurst squad, winning both contests.

The Nittany Lions started the week with the quickest goal in team history, as Ture Linden put one into the back of the net in just seven seconds.

Throughout the game, Penn State continued its offensive onslaught, scoring a total of 10 goals, with eight of them coming within the second and third periods of these games — showcasing the blue and white’s ability to pull away from the winless Lakers.

Guy Gadowsky’s squad currently sits at No. 18 in USCHO rankings, after moving to 4-0 on the year.

The Nittany Lions will get a chance to prolong this hot start further with a home series against one-win St. Thomas.

Michigan suffers first loss

No. 6 Michigan faced a tough test early in the season, matching up with No. 9 Boston in a two-game home series.

Going into Game 1, the Wolverines were 2-0, sweeping a Lindenwood squad, who was swept by then-No. 2 Minnesota to kick off the year.

Nevertheless, the defending Big Ten champions asserted their dominance, with a 9-2 victory over the Terriers as forward Mackie Samoskevich and defenseman Seamus Casey each contributed a pair of goals.

After a day off, though, the maize and blue was unable to continue this success, losing 3-2 as its penalty kill unit struggled. The group allowed two power-play goals during a three-goal period for the scarlet and white.

The Wolverines currently sit at 3-1 and will look to bounce back as they travel to Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, to take on Lake Superior State.

Ohio State goes winless

No. 16 Ohio State is currently atop the Big Ten standings by default, as it’s only one of two teams to play in intraconference matches, sweeping Wisconsin last week.

The Buckeyes ran into rolling No. 14 UConn, who came into the week 4-0 following series sweeps on Vermont and Union. Although they were hot, the Huskies were undisciplined, granting Steve Rohlik’s team five power plays.

Despite this, the Buckeyes were unable to notch a single goal on not just the power plays, but the entire game, as goaltender Logan Terness accrued 43 saves.

The scarlet and gray’s goaltender, Jakub Dobeš, did his part, also collecting a shutout with 20 saves as Game 1 ended in a tie.

Game 2 was more offensive as the Huskies notched a 6-1 victory over the Buckeyes, who fell to 4-1-1.

Ohio State will get a chance to recover in the following week, with a two-game home stand against Bentley.

The others

No 1. Minnesota had a bye week, but it’s now preparing for a heavyweight matchup against No. 7 North Dakota on Friday and Saturday.

No. 13 Notre Dame finally picked up its first wins, sweeping Northern Michigan in a home series after winning the first game, 3-1, and the second, 5-4.

In the sweep, the Fighting Irish shared the puck, with each of the eight goals coming from a different skater. The gold and blue will get a chance to build on this success this weekend with contests against No. 17 Western Michigan.

Michigan State passed a test against No. 19 UMass Lowell, splitting the series with both games being decided by a single goal. The green and white will get a chance to avenge this loss against Long Island this weekend.

Wisconsin is still trying to acquire its first win of the season after being swept again by a ranked team, this time to No. 8 St. Cloud State. The offense failed to score more than one goal in both contests, which is usually a recipe for disaster.

The Badgers will get a chance at their first win with a matchup against No. 10 Minnesota Duluth, a contest that continues their tough schedule.

The season is just getting started, but things are starting to fall into place as teams begin to enter conference play.

