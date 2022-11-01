After the first week of conference play throughout the Big Ten, just one team remains undefeated — Penn State.

Six of the seven Big Ten teams played one another this past weekend, with No. 1 Michigan being the lone team with a nonconference series.

With at least one Big Ten matchup under the belt of every team but the Wolverines, most of the conference has now experienced the emotions and level of play that will shape the standings and how the season plays out.

Four weeks into the NCAA men’s hockey season, here’s an update on how the conference teams played this past weekend.

Penn State remains undefeated

The Nittany Lions traveled to Wisconsin for their first Big Ten matchup of the year, while the Badgers played in their second.

Wisconsin came into the series with some momentum, after sweeping Minnesota Duluth last week despite some struggles to start the year.

Penn State entered the series at 6-0: a perfect record despite some areas of the team’s play still needing improvement.

In Game 1 of the series, Wisconsin got on the board early in the first period with a goal from graduate student forward Dominick Mersch, but from there, the Nittany Lions took control and won the contest 2-1.

Mersch’s goal would be the lone Wisconsin tally of the series, as Penn State shut out its opponent 4-0 on Saturday.

The Nittany Lions have won five straight games over Wisconsin, dating back to the beginning of last season.

Wisconsin will look to bounce back in East Lansing, Michigan, this week in a date with Michigan State, while Penn State will return to Pegula Ice Arena to take on top-ranked Michigan.

Minnesota, Ohio State split series

In Game 1 of the series between No. 9 Ohio State and No. 3 Minnesota, the Buckeyes took down the top-ranked team in the country at the time.

Two goals over the last 13 minutes of the game weren’t enough for a Minnesota comeback, as it fell 6-4.

The Golden Gophers came back to give the Buckeyes their first home loss of the season in Game 2 of the matchup.

Tied with one goal apiece heading into the second period, Minnesota took a 3-1 lead that Ohio State couldn’t come back from. The Golden Gophers took 10 more shots than their opponent in the 4-2 win.

Ohio State will have this week off, while Minnesota will play Notre Dame at home.

Michigan State, Notre Dame battle

With a sweep of Long Island last week that saw it score a total of 11 goals, Michigan State went to Notre Dame hoping to keep its momentum going — but whatever momentum the Spartans had disappeared.

Both teams opened conference play in the series, and the No. 12 blue and gold seemed more prepared.

The Fighting Irish won the first contest 5-0, behind 30 saves from senior goaltender Ryan Bischel and goals from five different players.

In Game 2, a first-period goal from Michigan State senior forward Jagger Joshua gave the Spartans an early 1-0 lead, but Notre Dame tied the game toward the end of the second frame.

Neither team found the net in the third period or overtime, resulting in a 1-1 tie. The green and white picked up the extra Big Ten standings point with a victory in the shootout.

Michigan State will look to bounce back against a slumping Wisconsin team this week, while Notre Dame takes on Minnesota.

Michigan sweeps Western Michigan

In the only nonconference matchup for a Big Ten team this week, Michigan came out with a sweep over Western Michigan.

Coming in at 5-2, the Broncos played well to start the year, but a red-hot Michigan team proved too much to handle.

In Friday’s game, the second period saw a total of five goals. Wolverines graduate student forward Nolan Moyle’s score in the third period broke a 4-4 tie and won it for Michigan.

The second game was more of the same — a close shootout. Two early goals from Michigan freshman forward Rutger McGroarty gave the unit an advantage it maintained well into the third period.

However, Western Michigan tied the game around the 18-minute mark of the third period and sent the game to overtime.

In overtime, sophomore defenseman Luke Hughes scored the game-winning goal that gave Michigan the sweep.

The Wolverines rose three spots in the USCHO rankings after the sweep, taking over the top spot that was previously held by Minnesota.

RELATED