After scoring two goals for the Nittany Lions in its win at No. 21 Rutgers on Oct. 28, graduate student Anna Simon earned a conference honor.

Simon has won Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week following her first two-goal outing of the season.

The blue and white finished the regular season with a record of 15-2 overall and 7-1 in conference play.

The Nittany Lions' next game will be in Columbus, Ohio, for the Big Ten Tournament Semifinals on Nov. 4. The team finished at the top of the standings in the Big Ten and is ranked No. 3 in the country.

MORE FIELD HOCKEY COVERAGE