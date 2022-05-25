For the first time in coach Rob Cooper’s tenure, Penn State will make a postseason appearance.

The 2022 campaign was a rollercoaster with heroic victories and crushing defeats, but at the end of the regular season, the blue and white accomplished its goal.

Cooper officially became the 14th baseball coach in Penn State history on Aug. 9, 2013, following the departure of Robbie Wine.

After nine years at Wright State, Cooper arrived in State College and led the team to a record of 64-89 through three years, with the team’s best finish being a tie for ninth in the Big Ten. After that, things got ugly.

From 2017-2019, Penn State finished last in the Big Ten in all three years, securing just 10 conference wins over that span. The team went 55-98 overall during that stretch, as Cooper struggled to string together victories.

Things began to turn around in 2020, when the Nittany Lions began the season 10-5 in nonconference play. They were primed to make a run at a postseason berth had they been able to carry that momentum into Big Ten play, but the global pandemic cut the season short.

The following year, Penn State played a shortened season consisting of only conference games. The team went 18-23 and finished ninth in the conference.

Entering 2022, the outlook was bleak. The team lost its three main starters from the previous year to minor league baseball, as well as its top two hitters in terms of batting average.

While there were some big pieces returning, lots of question marks remained around the pitching rotation.

However, some new additions were added, and some returning players stepped up throughout the season, propelling the team to its first Big Ten Tournament since 2012.

Before the season began, Cooper began to tinker with the roster, bringing in additions via the transfer portal.

One of the biggest transfers Penn State secured was sophomore pitcher Travis Luensmann.

Luensmann arrived after one year at South Carolina and stepped into a role as the team’s Day 1 starter.

The Altoona, Pennsylvania, native started 12 games during the regular season and paced all starters with a 4.76 ERA. His biggest strength was his ability to pound the strike zone, racking up a team-leading 71 K’s on the year.

Cooper also brought in another pitcher, Kellan Tulio, by way of Louisville. The lefty started nine games for Penn State but made five additional appearances in relief.

One of Tulio’s best outings came against Northwestern, when he allowed no earned runs while striking out seven batters across five innings of work.

In a time when college athletes are transferring more than ever, Cooper’s ability to fill holes through the portal has served the team well and could be a crucial component in the team’s future success.

Another reason why this team has been different from Cooper’s previous squads is the emergence of junior Matt Wood — as one of the best players in the Big Ten.

Previous teams lacked a gamebreaking player like Wood, who’s able to elevate his teammates and put up numbers from the batter’s box.

The catcher has been a strong presence all year, starting in 51 of the team’s 52 games and compiling hits in 43 of those appearances while racking up a .395 batting average.

The Gibsonia, Pennsylvania, native led his team in just about every statistical category, so it makes more sense to look at his conference rankings.

Among all qualified Big Ten hitters, Wood ranked first in batting average, third in on-base percentage and second in OPS. Additionally, he finished in the top 20 in runs, hits, home runs, RBIs and walks.

Wood’s dominance and consistency at the plate are different from anything that previous Cooper teams have had. The slugger is a big part of why this team will play in Omaha, Nebraska, for a chance at a conference championship.

