After a close victory against Liberty on Sept. 8, the Nittany Lions have 10 days off before heading on the road again to play Indiana.

Penn State was hammered after playing three games in less than seven days, despite winning two of the three.

The Nittany Lions have looked impressive in the beginning stretch of their season with their only loss coming to then-No. 9 Stanford, whom they were shut out by for the first and only time this year.

The blue and white’s offensive struggles continued against Santa Clara, only shooting four times, despite securing the 1-0 victory. In the two games Penn State played in California, it had its two lowest shot totals yet this season.

The stacked week seemed to finally get a hold of the Nittany Lions in their clash against Liberty, as they scraped by with a 2-1 win. Luckily for the squad, a much needed break came at the perfect time.

While the team doesn’t generally have a problem with shooting the ball, one thing to worry about is its ability to drive home goal-scoring opportunities.

Coach Erica Dambach’s team had 13 shots before Cori Dyke finally drove home the game-winning goal to put the Lady Flames to bed.

This is a concern for Dambach and company, who have the talent to perform well, but doing so is another thing. The Nittany Lions have the roster and depth of a championship-winning team, but that isn’t worth anything unless they’re able to finish their chances.

Freshman forward Amelia White is a name that’s been heavily talked about, and for good reason.

White is electrifying on the pitch, making plays out of thin air, as she either sets up a teammate or creates a free kick. One problem the freshman has is that she holds the ball too long, at times conceding it to the opposition. However, there is no denying her talent and presence on the field.

Another student-athlete who’s been shining recently is defender Mieke Schiemann, who scored her first career goal this year and hasn’t stopped scoring since. Schiemann is tied with redshirt-senior forward Ally Schlegel with a team-high three goals thus far.

Even though Schlegel is performing well for the beginning of the year, if the blue and white was able to capitalize on its chances, she could be walking away with three goals a game.

Bagging only one goal in seven games, fifth-year forward Penelope Hocking will need to find her footing for the Nittany Lions heading into conference play, especially with Payton Linnehan absent against Liberty.

It’s worth mentioning that the defense is another great asset to this team, allowing a combined six goals in seven games. A major contributor to this area is redshirt-senior goalkeeper Katherine Asman, who’s had big-time moments for Penn State while making 21 saves.

A benefit for Penn State heading into its next game is the Hoosiers' offensive struggles early this season, as it has two wins and five ties, all of which ended 0-0.

The Nittany Lions will look to have a field day against a team that’s just trying to put up a respectable outcome in the box score.

The real competition comes when No. 8 Penn State goes up against No. 4 Rutgers, which will be a good showdown to display whether the blue and white can stick with the big dogs.

The Nittany Lions must convert their chances into goals as Rutgers likely won’t be as lenient as Liberty in terms of letting up late-minute tallies.

Penn State has the talent, depth and coaching to win it all. Only time will tell if the blue and white can put it all together and finish atop the mountain.

