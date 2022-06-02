Penn State is coming off of its first Big Ten Tournament appearance since 2012 and first tournament win since 2008.

The team will lose some important pieces this offseason, but it will have plenty to build on heading into the 2023 season.

With the likely departures of graduate student Cole Bartels, junior Matt Wood, graduate student Mason Mellott and senior Tyler Shingledecker, Penn State will lose key players, but most of the roster will remain intact.

Of the nine lineup starters Penn State used throughout the tournament, seven of them are set to return.

Among the returners are shortstop Jay Harry and catcher Josh Spiegel, who ranked second and third on the team in batting average in 2022, respectively.

Harry played in 54 of the team’s 55 games this year, while Spiegel appeared in all 55. Billy Gerlott is another returning player who saw plenty of playing time, as he appeared in 54 games for the blue and white.

Additionally, outfielders Tayven Kelley and Johnny Piacentino and infielder Derek Cease, each played in more than 40 games in the 2022 campaign, so the Nittany Lions will have plenty of players with collegiate experience on the roster for the upcoming season.

Another important returning player is Anthony Steele, who was named to the All-Big Ten freshman team. The Shelton, Connecticut, native hit .237 with 10 RBI in 38 games with the blue and white.

Penn State struggled to hit the long ball last season, ranking second to last in the Big Ten, but it will likely bring back four of its top five home run hitters, losing only Wood.

Wood’s potential departure for the MLB Draft would be the biggest hit to the lineup. The loss of the All-Big Ten first-team catcher can’t be understated, but Spiegel is a capable backstop with plenty of experience at the position.

Spiegel will likely take over behind the dish for the 2023 campaign, after making most of his starts at first base or designated hitter this past season when he hit .300 with 10 homers.

On the pitching side, the team should take a step forward next year, with most of its top hurlers running it back for another season.

Shingledecker, who was the team’s most consistent reliever and arm in general, will be missed in the bullpen, but the Nittany Lions return enough arms to make up for his exit.

Ranked by ERA, six of the team's top seven pitchers with multiple appearances will be returning, giving coach Rob Cooper a plethora of options moving forward.

Notably, lefty starters Travis Luensmann and Kellan Tulio and righty Tommy Molsky will be back. The trio combined for 33 starts and 45 appearances in 2022.

Right-handed relievers Carson Kohls and Jaden Henline, in addition to left-hander Jordan Morales, will be the backbone of the bullpen, returning a combined 61 appearances from the past year.

Henline claimed the team’s only complete game this past season, going all the way against Michigan State in an impressive performance in which he surrendered just two earned runs while mowing down six Spartans.

The Penn State rotation racked up the fifth-most strikeouts in the conference in 2022 and should climb even higher next season after returning five of its top six strikeout leaders.

Additionally, of the team’s 12 saves last season, nine of them belong to returning pitchers, with senior Steven Miller seemingly returning for a fifth season.

With a majority of its roster returning, Penn State is primed for a bright future and potentially a second straight postseason appearance in 2023.

MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE