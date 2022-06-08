Penn State experienced one of its best seasons in recent memory in 2022, but it will need some players to step up if it wants to build off that success.

The bad news: Penn State will enter the 2023 campaign without a clear leader on offense following the likely departure of Matt Wood to the MLB Draft.

The good news: The blue and white had a young roster last season and will retain a majority of its starters for next year.

Jay Harry

Jay Harry is the most likely candidate to step into the top spot after a strong performance in 2022.

In addition to his offensive success, the shortstop was a leader on the diamond for the Nittany Lion infield last season, boasting a .954 fielding percentage and turning a team-leading 28 double plays.

Harry has played just two seasons in Happy Valley, but the Metuchen, New Jersey, native already claims 95 career starts at the collegiate level. In his sophomore season, he showed steady improvement, getting better in just about every statistical category.

The shortstop increased his batting average from .268 to .333 and racked up five homers after hitting just one in his freshman campaign.

Additionally, Harry showed better discipline at the plate, as he increased his walk total by 11 while striking out less compared to the previous season.

Josh Spiegel

Josh Spiegel is another player who could take over as the team’s top bat in 2023.

Spiegel hit .300 this past season, mashing 10 home runs while also seeing significant growth from the year before. If he can take another step forward, the rising redshirt senior will be a big threat to opposing pitchers.

The Nittany Lion was a Swiss Army knife for this squad last season, splitting his time between designated hitter, catcher and first base.

Spiegel will likely take over behind the dish for the blue and white, but he’s shown he has the versatility to play other positions if needed.

Billy Gerlott

Another Nittany Lion who is capable of breaking out next season is outfielder Billy Gerlott.

In his sophomore year, Gerlott appeared in 54 games and was one of the team’s clutchest batters.

Gerlott hit six homers, which was third-most on the team, including a solo shot in the bottom of the ninth against Michigan State that helped force extras.

The Auburn, Pennsylvania, native’s best start came in a game against Ohio State, when he went 4-for-5 with a pair of homers. If Penn State can get more games like that from Gerlott, the outfielder will make some waves in the conference.

Anthony Steele

Another player primed to take a step forward in 2023 is Anthony Steele.

Coming off a season in which he earned All-Big Ten freshman-team honors, Steele will likely see a significant increase in playing time.

Splitting time at both first base and designated hitter, the 6-foot-4 utility player is likely to start more than the 28 games he was allotted last year in the Nittany Lion batting order.

If he can build off a strong first season, Steele could be a weapon for coach Rob Cooper’s offense.

Tommy Molsky

On the pitching side of things, Tommy Molsky is one name to circle for Penn State fans.

The Dillsburg, Pennsylvania, native appeared in 16 games in his freshman season, earning a spot in the starting rotation in just his first year on campus. Molsky pitched the third-most innings on the team this past season, compiling 47 strikeouts over that stretch.

One glaring weakness for the young pitcher was a lack of control at times, as he hit 16 opposing batters with pitches last season — by far the most on the team. With another year of experience under his belt, he should vastly improve in that area.

Molsky had his ups and downs in 2022, but if he can show more consistency on the mound, he’ll be a solid contributor for years to come.

