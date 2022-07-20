After a successful transfer portal haul the previous season, coach Rob Cooper went back to the well to pick up 6-foot-9 Daniel Ouderkirk by way of West Virginia.

This isn’t Cooper’s first rodeo, as last year the skipper collected a pair of pitchers — Travis Luensmann from South Carolina and Kellan Tulio from Louisville — through the portal.

With the departures of Mason Mellott and Tyler Shingledecker, it presented Cooper a perfect opportunity to once again go shopping for new arms.

Whether by coincidence or strategy, Cooper has shown an affinity for pitchers with height, as the blue and white’s expected roster claims eight arms listed at 6-foot-4 or taller, with just one position player listed above that threshold.

Either way, one thing’s for certain — Ouderkirk will tower over his counterparts when he takes the field for Penn State in 2023.

The Penn Laird, Virginia, native played sparingly on a talented Mountaineer team, but Luensmann and Tulio were also inexperienced before making moves to Happy Valley, and both ended up playing significant roles in the rotation.

Ouderkirk did see the field on nine occasions in 2022, down from 14 appearances the previous year, while pitching his way to a 6.75 ERA.

Penn State relied heavily on its ability to strike out opponents last season, setting a program record for most punchouts in a single campaign. Ouderkirk should fit right in with that style of hurling, especially with the departure of Shingledecker.

The redshirt junior sent 15 batters down swinging in just eight innings of work last season. In the season prior, Ouderkirk racked up 23 strikeouts in 17 innings for his squad.

However, there were plenty of times when Ouderkirk couldn’t find the strike zone. The former Mountaineer walked 29 batters in those 25 total innings. He also threw nine wild pitches and hit three batters in his time at West Virginia.

However, the Spotswood High School product did a good job of keeping opponents inside of the park, allowing just two home runs with the Mountaineers and surrendering only one extra-base hit in his last season in Morgantown, West Virginia.

Backed by an offense that ranked second in the country in stolen bases and averaged over 6.5 runs per game, there were plenty of occasions where Ouderkirk had a comfortable lead when taking the mound — though that likely won’t be the case in Happy Valley.

Out of high school, Ouderkirk was touted as the fifth-best player from the state of Virginia in the 2018 recruiting class, with a fastball that could climb up to 93 mph. With the Mountaineers, he consistently reached the high 90s.

The right-handed pitcher also throws for the Strasburg Express, a Valley Baseball League team that is currently in season.

So far, Ouderkirk has pitched eight innings for the Express, posting a 3.37 ERA with 13 strikeouts to just three walks, which is a significant improvement over his stats from the spring with the old gold and blue.

With the Express, the future Nittany Lion has made two appearances, both starts, but in his 2022 season with West Virginia, every appearance was in relief.

Ouderkirk has shown he has the capability to pitch both as a starter and out of the bullpen, a valuable skill set on a Cooper-led team.

Last season, 11 different blue and white pitchers recorded a start, and all 11 also registered at least one appearance in relief, meaning the team’s new arm should fit right in.

Ouderkirk’s biggest weakness to this point has been his control, but if he can show more consistency finding the zone, he could be a weapon for a Penn State squad in need of pitching depth.

