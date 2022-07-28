With the 132nd pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, the Milwaukee Brewers selected catcher Matt Wood out of Penn State.

After a stellar three-year career in Happy Valley, Wood will head out west to begin his professional career.

Wisconsin doesn’t have a baseball team that competes in the Big Ten, so Wood never got to play in America’s Dairyland while at Penn State, but he’ll get plenty of opportunity to play ball in America’s 30th state after being drafted there in the fourth round.

The Brewers currently hold the top spot in the National League’s Central Division and are fighting for a fifth consecutive postseason appearance.

After failing to advance past their first opponent in each of the last three years, the addition of an elite catcher could certainly help get them over the hump.

Though it’s one of the team’s weakest units, there’s no shortage of bodies at the catcher position. The Brewers have three backstops on their major-league roster and also selected another catcher — Tayden Hall — in the ninth round.

Wood will have to prove he is a viable option over the next couple of years in the minors to come out on top of a solid system.

So far in 2022, Brewers manager Craig Counsell has opted to go with a two-man approach, splitting reps between Omar Narvaez and Victor Caratini.

Both catchers have shown a lot of similarity and have received a comparable amount of appearances and at-bats, but neither has shown consistent success at the plate.

Through 57 games, Narvaez posted a .232 batting average and .672 OPS, while Caratini beats him out with a .235 average and .774 OPS across 48 games.

Neither catcher claims a WAR over 1.0, meaning neither one has solidified himself as a long-term option.

Before coming to the Brewers, both Narvaez and Caratini were seen as below-average defenders but have steadily improved during their time with Milwaukee.

Additionally, both players are currently on one-year contracts and will enter free agency after the 2022 season, though it’s worth noting Narvaez has been with the team since 2020.

Pedro Severino sits third on the depth chart, appearing in just six games this year for the Brewers, after serving an 80-game suspension for the use of a fertility drug, and posting a .250 batting average and .743 OPS.

Severino is also on a one-year contract, meaning the Brewers will have some important decisions to make heading into 2023.

It’s highly unlikely that all three current catchers will be re-signed, but it’s possible one or two will return to provide a veteran presence at the position.

Usually it takes an extended period of time for a newly drafted player to climb through the minor leagues, but if the Brewers are desperate enough and Wood puts up strong numbers, he may see playing time at the highest level fairly quickly.

Wood’s biggest hurdle will be beating out current minor leaguers like Mario Feliciano and Alex Jackson, who both play for the Triple-A affiliate Nashville Sounds, Thomas Dillard and Nick Kahle, both of whom were top-five round draft picks and currently play for the team’s Double-A affiliate, and Jeferson Quero, the team’s top catching prospect and No. 6 overall prospect.

With that being said, none of those players’ numbers are close to what Wood put up in his past two years at Penn State, even with the difference of competition level. During his time as a Nittany Lion, Wood improved his numbers year over year, raising his slash line from .295/.384/.468 in 2021 to .379/.480/.667 in 2022, which played into increasing his power.

Last year, the Gibsonia, Pennsylvania, native tripled his home run total from the previous season. He improved in doubles and triples as well, which led to that near .200-point improvement in slugging percentage in 2022.

If Wood can continue to make strides, he could work his way up the ranks sooner rather than later, though he’ll have plenty of in-house competition to beat out.

The Brewers at the major league level have struggled to make contact this year, ranking 22nd in MLB with a team batting average of .238, which is a weakness that Wood is capable of helping fix, given his propensity for reaching base.

If he gets called up to the majors, Wood should have no trouble adjusting to American Family Field, as Penn State’s Medlar Field at Lubrano Park is one of the larger college parks, nearly mirroring the specs of PNC Park, and has a deeper furthest point.

Additionally, Wood had an opportunity to play at PNC Park, home of the Pittsburgh Pirates, while he was a Nittany Lion. In that game, he rose to the occasion, going 2-for-3 with a pair of walks, a hit-by-pitch and a team-high four runs scored as the blue and white cruised to a 19-6 victory over Pitt.

The Brewers certainly have an interesting dynamic at the catcher position, with plenty of options but no standalone starter. Losing up to three catchers to free agency could create a void at the position and a major shift in their farm system if they are unable to re-sign or haul in a new player.

Ultimately, Wood’s performance in the minor leagues will go a long way in determining his viability as a major league starter, though the door is certainly open for him to make some noise.

MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE

+4 Penn State Shenango’s baseball team set to return in 2024 Penn State Shenango announced on June 13 it’s adding a baseball program starting in the 2023…