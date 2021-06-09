Penn State could send a number of athletes to compete in the Olympic pools this summer.

Five Nittany Lions competed in the U.S. Olympic Trials for swimming this weekend at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, while one other competed in the Olympic qualifiers in Barcelona.

Penn State was represented in the 50 free, 100 breast and 100 back over the weekend in the trials, with two swimmers advancing to the finals in Marie Schobel and Cat Stanford. In the qualifiers, Gabe Castano also advanced to the final.

Gabe Castano

The senior placed fifth in the 50 free final over the weekend at the Pere Serrat Pool in Barcelona. The Allentown, Pennsylvania, native recorded a time of 22.23 seconds.

Gabe Castano is the 50 free (LCM) record holder for both the Mexican National Team and Penn State. He also stands at sixth on the Big Ten all-time list in the 50 free (SCY) with a time of 19.06 seconds.

In 2020, Castano was also a College Swimming Coaches Association of America All-American.

Carly Hart

The senior from Canton, Ohio, recorded a time of 1:11.83 in the 100 breast as she represented Penn State in the U.S. Olympic Trials.

Carly Hart’s career bests include 1:00.93 in the 100 breast, 2:14.11 in the 200 breast and 2:03.21 in the 200 IM.

Hart scored in the Big Ten Championships in the 100 breast three years in a row from 2019 to 2021.

Maddie Cooke and Cat Stanford

This duo represented Penn State in the 50 free on Monday.

Cat Stanford ranked 15th in the 50 free at the Olympic Trials after advancing to the B race, where she placed seventh. Maddie Cooke recorded a time of 26.11 seconds in her preliminary race.

Cooke is a senior whose best 50 free time came in the Big Ten Championships this year as the Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, native set a mark of 22.39 seconds.

Cooke ranks as the fourth-fastest swimmer in the 50 free at Penn State.

Stanford’s best 50 free also came in this year’s Big Ten Championships with a time of 22.95 seconds. The freshman also scored in the 100 free with a time of 49.48 seconds.

Stanford is just a rising sophomore and earned All-American status in her senior year of high school.

Marie Schobel

On Friday, Marie Schobel competed in the 100 back championship final at the trials and placed seventh with a time of 1:02.83. Schobel became the first Penn State female swimmer to compete in the U.S. Olympic Trials championship final in the 100 back.

The Sea Girt, New Jersey, native holds the second-fastest time in Penn State history in the 100 back with a time of 52.69 at the 2020 Big Ten Championships. Schobel advanced to the A Final by posting a time of 1:02.69 in the preliminaries Friday morning.

The rising senior was a CSCAA All-American in 2020 and earned Academic All-Big Ten honors in the same season.

Morgan Rinn

Morgan Rinn competed in the 200 fly Friday morning and posted a time of 2:13.62 but ultimately did not advance to the evening sessions.

The rising sophomore’s best times include 57.15 seconds in the 100 fly and 2:02.74 minutes in the 200 fly both against Michigan State.

The Oceanside, New York, resident is a two-time Nassau Country champion in the 100 fly and 200 IM.

