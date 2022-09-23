“Strength in numbers” is a saying that often reflects well upon any sports team, and Penn State appears to be taking that approach this season.

The Nittany Lions’ roster has 28 players, seven of which are new to the team.

With many returning mainstays, there’ll be plenty of competition within the roster throughout the season for playing time. The position group on the team that will most clearly see new additions earn playing time is the defensive unit.

Defensemen

Three freshmen in Carter Schade, Dylan Gratton and Jerod Crespo all joined the unit in the offseason and could threaten vets for game action.

Schade’s arrival is particularly notable, as he enjoyed plenty of success during his time with the USHL’s Lincoln Stars.

During the 2021-22 season, Schade tallied 31 points for the Stars and will now look to bring a similar impact to Pegula Ice Arena in the years ahead. Schade seems a near lock to feature on one of the three defensive lines full time this season, but Gratton and Crespo also have the opportunity to frequently take the ice.

Gratton registered 18 points across 60 games while similarly playing in the USHL a year ago.

He’ll likely benefit from familiarity with the program, as his brother, senior Tyler Gratton, is also on the team.

Crespo also played in the USHL, serving as the Green Bay Gamblers’ captain in 2022 while recording eight goals and 28 points across 58 games.

This trio of freshmen is talented, though the incumbent defensemen will surely put up a fight to stay in the lineup.

Kenny Johnson

Senior Kenny Johnson will look to remain as a regular presence after becoming a full-time skater for the first time last season.

Johnson recorded five points across 31 games in 2021-22 and will now look to expand his role for the blue and white further.

Notably, Johnson led the team in penalty minutes last season, so cutting down on his time in the box could be crucial for keeping his full-time role.

Simon Mack

Another player who may be in line for a lesser role is sophomore Simon Mack.

Mack suited up for all but one game last year but only totaled seven points across those contests.

Mack has the opportunity to play a prominent role once more, but for that to occur, he’ll have to out-play the incoming freshmen, specifically Gratton and Crespo.

At the end of the day, the margin of error will be minute for the four players looking to make up Penn State’s third line.

With these three freshmen in town, the competition will be as fierce as ever. In a similar vein, the densely populated forward position also has three new faces.

Forwards

The added offensive depth features two upperclassmen who transferred to Penn State, along with a young scoring threat.

Freshman Alex Servagno joins the blue and white after spending the previous three seasons as a Gambler alongside Crespo. With Green Bay, Servagno shined brightest a year ago, scoring 41 points across 59 games.

If Servagno can replicate this offensive output in any way during his debut season in Happy Valley, he’ll be in line for some playing time.

However, it’s still an uphill battle, as it’ll be difficult to even surpass his fellow new forwards who have a clear experience advantage over him.

Graduate student Ashton Calder, who transferred from North Dakota, enters this season with 141 games played, the third-most in the entire NCAA. He’s also looking to follow up an impressive season where he was the Fighting Hawks’ second-leading goal scorer, tallying 11.

Another player with plentiful experience is senior Ture Linden, who spent the previous four years at RPI. During last year’s campaign, Linden scored 20 goals and totaled 39 points for the Engineers, both career highs.

The pairing of Linden and Calder will add even more depth to the Nittany Lions’ offense, especially Calder, who enjoyed an NCAA Tournament run last season with North Dakota.

With that type of experience also joining the team, Servagno may have some trouble finding consistent playing time despite his own prior success —- and he may not be alone.

Despite there only being three new forwards, the team is already facing a logjam at the position.

Penn State rosters 17 forwards, meaning, realistically, only 12 of those players will receive regular game action.

Xander Lamppa and Christian Sarlo

Skaters like juniors Xander Lamppa and Christian Sarlo may be in danger of seeing much of their playing time go toward these new additions.

Lamppa is coming off a year in which he accumulated eight points across 29 games, while Sarlo posted 12 points across all 38 contests.

While these performances are far from horrific, they also don’t quite stack up to some of the other more established forwards on the roster.

However, Sarlo and Lamppa could still very much earn plenty of playing time this season. It’s possible that they’re headed for breakthrough junior seasons as their collegiate careers continue.

Sarlo, especially, has found success in the past, tallying 11 points in 21 games as a freshman before performing less consistently a year ago.

Dylan Lugris

In similar fashion, another player whose role is up in the air this season is sophomore Dylan Lugris.

Lugris was uber efficient shooting the puck after joining the team midseason, scoring four goals on 13 shots across 17 games last season.

Though Lugris wasn’t a mainstay in Penn State’s top four lines, and he doesn’t have the experience many other players do, he showed flashes at the end of year and has a shot to compete for playing time.

If Guy Gadowsky sees real potential in him, Lugris could elevate himself over some of his teammates.

Carson Dyck

Additionally, sophomore Carson Dyck will also be vying for playing time after racking up 11 points across 29 games as a freshman.

Something Dyck excels at is winning faceoffs. He won over 50% of his appearances in the circle, which could be a skill that allows him to consistently take the ice this year.

Ultimately, with numerous forwards looking to break through, the players who crack the fourth line will have to earn it.

Whether it be those with substantial experience that win out, or the younger talent, remains to be seen.

All that’s certain is Gadowsky has a plethora of options on offense to consider going forward.

