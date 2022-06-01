Every year, selection committees look at each team to see whether they are worthy of claiming a spot in the postseason.

Many factors go into their decision to reserve a spot for a team, including the team’s season record.

On paper, it would seem a team like Penn State that finished with a record of 32-22 should’ve gotten its number called in the tournament. However, it was overlooked, while others such as Wisconsin, Minnesota and Rutgers were granted spots.

Here’s a further look at three Big Ten teams, including two for the big dance, that were selected for postseason play over coach Clarisa Crowell’s squad.

Minnesota

With a record of 26-24-1, Minnesota was fortunate enough to see itself clinch a spot in the NCAA Tournament over the Nittany Lions.

The blue and white finished with a win percentage of .593, while Minnesota finished at .509 after losing two of three games in the NCAA Tournament.

When it came down to playing against its conference teams, the Golden Gophers finished with a 11-12 record, while Penn State’s record against conference teams was 13-10.

Looking at the stats only, Minnesota did not stand out as a better softball team than the blue and white.

When looking at each team's best hitters, Penn State’s Cassie Lindmark secured a top-five spot in the conference, boasting a .400 hitting mark, while Minnesota’s Natalie DenHartog finished 18th with an average of .347.

In the pitching department, the Nittany Lions secured an ERA of 2.79, which was sixth in the Big Ten, while Minnesota’s 4.56 ERA spotted it 12th.

The two teams also finished hand in hand in terms of fielding in the conference rankings, finishing third and fourth in the conference.

Despite having a better team batting percentage than the blue and white, Minnesota didn’t win a single Big Ten Tournament game, while the Nittany Lions beat Indiana 2-1 in the first round.

Ultimately Penn State’s advantage in wins, ERA and conference tournament victories likely should’ve given it the edge over Minnesota.

Rutgers

Holding a record of 25-28, Rutgers also didn’t make it to the NCAA Tournament but was still invited to the postseason.

The Big Ten team was given a spot in the National Invitational Softball Championship, one of 12 teams to earn a spot.

Despite earning a spot in the NISC, Rutgers should not have qualified based on the tournament’s criteria.

Needing a winning record or top-100 RPI, the Scarlet Knights failed to do both, as they finished conference tournament play 124th in RPI nationally.

Penn State, on the other hand, qualified in both metrics, as it ranked 55th in RPI nationally.

In the end, Rutgers didn’t make the most of its opportunity, dropping both games it played against UC San Diego and UNLV.

In the matchup between Rutgers and Penn State in the regular season, the Nittany Lions nearly swept the Scarlet Knights but still won the series 2-1.

Comparing the teams in terms of conference games, Rutgers won just three out of its 20 conference games played and failed to make the Big Ten Tournament.

While both teams were turned away at the gates of the NCAA Tournament, Penn State is clearly the better team of these two and deserved the nod to the NSIC.

Wisconsin

In its matchup with Penn State, Wisconsin came out on top but just barely as it scrapped a 1-0 victory out in 10 innings to begin a series that could’ve gone either way.

The two teams were evenly matched with two stellar pitchers in Bailey Parshall and Maddie Schwartz as both fought for their team to secure the win.

The blue and white’s righty pitcher finished the season with an ERA of 1.68, which ultimately topped all other pitchers and placed Parshall as the best in all Big Ten. Schwartz, Wisconsin’s top arm, ended ninth in the Big Ten rankings.

Wisconsin played fewer games than the blue and white and finished .005 worse than Penn State in terms of win percentage, after dropping its last contest in dominant fashion.

The eighth-seeded red and white followed the blue and white’s tracks and got knocked out in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament.

Wisconsin followed the same pattern as Minnesota, finishing below the Nittany Lions in terms of its conference record — boasting a 12-11 record.

Both teams had unique qualities about them that made them stand out, but in terms of stats, the blue and white and its fans had a solid argument that they should’ve gotten into the NCAA Tournament over the Badgers.

Looking forward

The last time Penn State made an appearance in the NCAA Tournament was 2011.

It seemed that this year was its best chance of returning to the tournament after a standout season in Crowell’s second year leading the team.

The blue and white has good reason to be dissatisfied after not getting its number called for the NCAA Tournament over the teams mentioned.

The team held its ground for most of the year and stood up to the task of playing and beating great opponents such as Michigan and Ohio State, who both made the NCAA Tournament.

While making the second round of the Big Ten Tournament was a big feat in the Nittany Lions’ campaign, it was not enough, as they failed to secure a spot in postseason play.

In the end, Crowell and company must now wait for their chance to show everybody what they’re missing out on.

