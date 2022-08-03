With the majority of sports commitments from high school student-athletes finalized, Penn State’s 2022-23 freshman class is coming together.

After the Nittany Lions enjoyed many successful sports seasons in 2021-22, its incoming freshman athletes will look to bring the program and fans success this year and beyond.

For some freshmen, the transition can be a year-long process. However, this class has lots of newcomers who could make differences sooner than later.

Here is a list of the most notable Penn State freshmen to look out for in each women’s sport this upcoming season.

Payton Wainman — Lacrosse

After leading her high school team to a state championship in 2021, in a game she scored three goals in, freshman attacker Payton Wainman will look to continue her high level of play at Penn State.

An All-American in 2021, Wainman was her team’s second-leading scorer with 41 goals on the season.

In addition to her high school success, her experience playing at Florida Select, the country's highest ranked club in 2021, will make her path to playing for the Nittany Lions as a freshman much easier.

Wainman could find herself in lineups often this season, looking to contribute with her playmaking ability and versatility, as she’s listed at both midfield and attack on the 2023 roster.

Aicha Dia — Basketball

Aicha Dia brings excitement to all aspects of Penn State hoops.

At 6-foot-1, Dia is already one of the tallest players on the roster at 19 years old. The incoming freshman is a forward from Canada who has shown continuous growth in her game since being voted as team captain in high school.

Dia’s ability to shoot, pass and play aggressive defense is a skillset she developed while playing internationally last season.

While helping Canada’s U19 Women’s World Cup team to a fifth-place finish, she showed her talent by recording 28 points, 15 rebounds and eight steals in 85 minutes. Arguably her best game during that run came against the Czech Republic when she put up nine points, three rebounds and one steal while making two 3-point shots.

Her shooting and off-ball offense, along with her defensive ability, can provide value to the team in any role, carving out her path toward making an impact for Penn State this season.

Morgan McMenamin — Field Hockey

Morgan McMenamin is one of just two true freshmen suiting up for the blue and white this year.

McMenamin put together an extensive list of accolades so far during her career. In addition to earning a varsity letter as a freshman in high school, McMenamin was a member of five consecutive national club championships dating from 2017 to 2021.

The Pennsylvania native was also selected to many different USA Field Hockey teams before heading to Happy Valley, including the 2022 U.S. Rise Women’s National Team.

Listed as a forward for Penn State this season, McMenamin will look to bring her extensive national team experience to the pitch.

Katie Hurta — Volleyball

Katie Hurta comes to Happy Valley after making history in her home state of Illinois.

After accounting for 415 kills and 360 assists as a senior, The 6-foot-1 freshman will aim to impact play as both a setter and right-side hitter for the Nittany Lions.

Hurta recently led her high school team to the Class 3A State Championship while earning the Gatorade Volleyball Player of the Year in Illinois. Hurta also gathered 144 points on serves in her final season while leading her school to a 30-7 record.

Hurta’s attacking and all-around ability will be very useful for the Nittany Lions this upcoming season and beyond as they look to regain championship form.

Madison Seidel — Softball

Madison Seidel is the newcomer to look out for this upcoming softball season.

Seidel comes to Penn State from Gwynedd Mercy Academy in Pennsylvania, where she was named team captain from 2019 through 2022.

Seidel put together a nice career in high school, totaling 108 hits and 67 runs during her three seasons. She most recently finished her 2022 campaign with a career-best .656 batting average and seven home runs.

The Gwynedd Valley, Pennsylvania, native was also named second-team All-State as a pitcher in 2022.

Seidel is listed as a catcher on the roster, but she has shown that her versatility can be impactful all over the field. Keep an eye out for the skillset she will bring to the Nittany Lions in 2023.

Maddy Christian — Ice Hockey

Freshman forward Maddy Christian will hope to excite Hockey Valley crowds just as she did at Minnesota’s Elk River High School.

Christian is coming off of a five-year career with Elk River in which she recorded 99 goals and 57 assists as its lead forward.

Christian led her squad in goals and assists this past season, tallying 25 and 16, respectively, during 28 games.

Despite being one of the youngest players on the roster, her talent and leadership on the ice should give her plenty of opportunities to make plays with Penn State this season.

Olivia Smith — Soccer

Olivia Smith headlines a gifted 2022 freshman class under coach Erica Dambach.

Smith was recently selected to join Canada’s U20 World Cup team and has been playing at a high level for a long time. During seven games with the U20 squad as a midfielder, Smith scored seven goals and added one assist, with her statline coming earlier this year when she scored four goals during a match against the Cayman Islands.

In 2019, she became the youngest Canadian to debut with the national soccer team at the age of 15.

Though technically a transfer, Smith has yet to suit up in a collegiate contest thus far and is listed as a freshman on the team’s roster.

Smith will certainly have to work to earn minutes on her stacked squad. Just like every other freshman mentioned, she’ll have to embrace competition.

