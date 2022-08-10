Penn State will see plenty of talented newcomers this year as freshman athletes are preparing for their first year in the blue and white.

Several of those athletes could make an early impact in Happy Valley despite being true freshmen.

After going through women’s sports last week, here are the notable Penn State freshmen to look out for in men’s sports this season.

Matt Lazzaro — Lacrosse

Matt Lazzaro headlines Penn State’s incoming class as a 5-star recruit by Inside Lacrosse.

Lazzaro is coming off of a remarkable high school career in Franklin, Massachusetts with Franklin High School. Through three seasons with the school, he scored 275 goals and was voted a first-team All-American twice.

Lazzaro comes into Happy Valley listed as an attacker and will have the opportunity to contribute with his scoring ability right off the bat.

After ranking 40th in the nation in scoring offense last year, the Nittany Lions will look to others to step up in 2023. Lazzaro is capable of filling that gap as a freshman.

Kebba Njie — Basketball

Kebba Njie has the chance to stand out on Micah Shrewsberry’s team this season.

The 6-foot-10, 235-pound 4-star recruit is already the biggest player on Penn State’s team. Njie’s size and length will bring a significant presence that the blue and white hasn’t seen much of in recent years.

The second-highest ranked recruit in program history brings more than just his size, however. Njie led Indiana’s La Lumiere High School to the 2022 GEICO Nationals as a talented starter.

Njie’s elite athleticism will contribute to the Nittany Lions on both ends of the floor, while giving opposing smaller lineups problems.

Keep an eye on the freshman for when hoops return to Happy Valley in November.

Quentin Flowers — Soccer

After a strong season in 2021, Penn State added another talented player in freshman recruit Quentin Flowers.

Flowers is a defensive midfielder who has the experience to contribute immediately at the collegiate level.

The Nashville, Tennessee, native played two seasons with the Columbus Crew Academy and was selected to practice with the first-team squad five times while in the academy.

In high school, Flowers was selected to the Tennessee Olympic Development Program All-State and All-Region teams.

Flowers’ playmaking ability should certainly contribute toward another exciting season for Penn State this fall.

Bobby Marsh — Baseball

Bobby Marsh is staying close to home to bring his talent to the Nittany Lions.

Marsh finished his three-year career at Bellefonte High School with 72 hits and 60 RBIs through 64 total games.

Marsh, originally a member of the 2021 class, recently transferred from Florida Atlantic to Penn State. Before heading to Florida, he was ranked 12th in Pennsylvania by Perfect Game after showing his skill set as a first baseman.

The 6-foot-3 recruit was ranked third in the state at his position after collecting 78 put outs during his senior year.

Coming off of one of its best seasons in recent history, Penn State looks to continue to bring in strong recruits who will make an impact on the field. Marsh is one of the newcomers who will look to contribute right away in Happy Valley in 2023.

Levi Haines — Wrestling

Levi Haines is an exciting addition for the Nittany Lions who has a chance to crack the starting lineup this season.

Haines put together an impressive record while competing at Biglerville High School in Pennsylvania, going 100-5 during three seasons and placing first in the state in 2020-21 after second-place finishes the prior two seasons.

Haines chose to skip his senior season of high school to wrestle against collegiate competition, finishing 9-0 during his championship run in two open events.

If Haines were to consistently make Penn State’s lineup this campaign, he would likely wrestle at 157 pounds.

Haines has shown he has the skill set to wrestle at the collegiate level, though now he’ll have to show it in Happy Valley.

Jarod Crespo — Ice Hockey

Jarod Crespo looks to carry over his high level of play to his first season with Penn State.

Crespo was named team captain for the USHL’s Green Bay Gamblers in 2021-2022 after playing with the team each of the last two seasons. In 2021-22, the Gamblers captain put together a career year, scoring eight goals and adding 20 assists in 58 games for his squad.

The defender previously put up four goals and 15 assists while serving as captain at Salisbury School, where he was selected to the New England Prep All-West Team and earned the school’s leadership award in 2020.

With the departure of veterans Clayton Phillips and Adam Pilewicz, look for Crespo to bring his leadership and talent to the backline next season.

Caden Day — Volleyball

Caden Day headlines Penn State’s 2022-23 freshman class after an impressive volleyball career at Cardinal Gibbons High School in Florida.

Day joins the blue and white after leading his team to the state semifinals in 2022, a game he finished with a team-high 16 kills in.

The 6-foot-4 outside hitter totaled 235 kills, 108 digs and 31 total blocks during his senior year.

His all-around skill set adds to a talented Penn State roster that finished 23-4 in 2022.

This gifted freshmen class of athletes will certainly leave their impact in Happy Valley as early as this season, while preparing Penn State athletics fans for the future.

