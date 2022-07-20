After winning just seven games in 2021, Penn State entered the 2022 season with minimal expectations.

What transpired was the biggest single-season turnaround in Division I softball, with the blue and white winning an impressive 25 additional games.

Coach Clarisa Crowell’s squad finished with a 32-22 record, but its season came to a close with a loss against Nebraska in its second game of the Big Ten Tournament.

Here are four players who will need to step up next year if Penn State wants to build on its recent success.

Michelle Leone

Michelle Leone was a staple at the hot corner for the Nittany Lions in the past three campaigns.

Leone played in 105 contests, starting 95, improving in every year she’s been in Happy Valley.

After hitting .188 and .197 in her first two seasons, respectively, the Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, native put together a .220 average with 16 runs batted in, while tallying her first collegiate home run.

She also recorded a .904 fielding percentage which was the highest of her career.

Leone has steadily improved in every aspect of her game, and if the blue and white wants to continue its success, having a consistent bat in Leone is necessary.

Lexie Black

Last season, Penn State’s offense was primarily led by the duo of Ally Kurland and Cassie Lindmark.

Kurland and Lindmark hit a combined 23 home runs, drove in 78 of the team's 207 runs and each hit over .300.

Lexie Black struggled tremendously in her first season as a Nittany Lion, recording just seven hits in 58 at-bats for a .121 average. However, Black enjoyed a breakout 2022 season.

The Omaha, Nebraska, native tallied a .250 average and finished second in home runs and third in RBIs with nine and 30, respectively.

The biggest improvement in her game came in her ability to drive the ball, as she recorded just three extra-base hits in 2021 — all of which were doubles. This past season the first baseman had 18 extra-base hits, and her slugging percentage jumped from .172 to an impressive .500.

If Black can continue to hit for power, as she showed a campaign ago, the blue and white’s offense will be more potent.

Morgan Farrah

Despite winning 32 games last season, Crowell wasted little time upgrading her roster by bringing in graduate transfer Morgan Farrah.

In her senior season at Colgate, Farrah started in every contest and led her team with 36 hits, seven home runs and 26 RBIs.

Her performance was good enough to be named to the NFCA All-Northeast Region third team and All-Patriot League second team.

In her career as a Raider, she started in 150 games, compiling 136 hits, 22 home runs, 81 RBIs and a .499 slugging percentage.

At Colgate, she played all over the diamond, and that versatility will benefit Penn State as it adds a powerful bat to the lineup.

Vanessa Oatley

Last season, Bailey Parshall had one of the best campaigns in program history, finishing with a 22-9 record and a 1.68 ERA.

The rest of the pitching staff had a 10-13 record and struggled to find consistency in the circle.

Vannesa Oatley battled injuries during the first half of the year, but when she came back, she had a 3-1 record with a 3.25 ERA in 28 innings.

In her first two seasons in Happy Valley, Oatley had a 6-10 record with an ERA of 4.24. The blue and white need the rising senior to pitch the way she did a season ago if it wants to find more consistency behind Parshall.

If Oatley can continue to improve in the circle, it adds another arm to Crowell’s arsenal and adds more depth to the rotation.

