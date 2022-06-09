Following a regular season littered with inconsistency and struggling to find chemistry, Penn State gelled at the right time and went on a surprisingly deep run in the Big Ten Tournament.

The blue and white finished the 2021-22 campaign with a 17-20-1 and entered the tournament as the fifth seed.

The Nittany Lions made history in the playoffs, becoming the first road team to win a best-of-three Big Ten quarterfinal series when it defeated Ohio State.

They fell just one game short of reaching the conference championship, losing to Minnesota 3-2 on the road.

Penn State is an extremely young team, and many of its top players are returning next season with heightened expectations.

Here are four players who will need to step up next year.

Ben Copeland

After spending three seasons at Colorado College, Ben Copeland decided to take his talents to Happy Valley.

The forward was productive during his tenure as a Tiger, registering 17 goals and 50 points across 97 games.

The Edina, Minnesota, native skated in 33 games for Penn State last season, posting six goals and a career high in assists and points with 17 and 23, respectively.

The senior got off to a fast start for the blue and white, tallying four goals and 11 assists in his first 14 games, including a seven-game point streak.

Copeland struggled mightily down the stretch, recording just one goal and one assist over his last 11 games of the season.

The rising fifth-year committed several costly turnovers late in the season, including one in the first game of the Nittany Lions’ series against Minnesota that likely led to his benching in the second contest.

The blue and white is going to need Copeland to play at a consistent level throughout the year to help aid the offense.

Dylan Lugris

Dylan Lugris had a very interesting journey to Happy Valley, joining the program midway through the campaign.

After spending the first half of the year with the Jersey Hitmen of the NCDC, Lugris was thrown right into the fire with Penn State, but he delivered right away.

In just his first game with the program, the forward scored his first collegiate goal in a 5-3 victory on New Year’s Day against Army. However, that would be the only goal he scored during the regular season, as he seemingly struggled to adjust to the quicker pace of the game.

After being held pointless in the first game of the Big Ten Tournament against Ohio State, Lugris scored the opening goal in Game 2, where the Nittany Lions went on to win 3-2.

The two teams entered the third period of a win-or-go-home third game deadlocked at 2-2, but the Buffalo, New York, native scored the game-winning score late in the period to help Penn State advance.

In the semifinal matchup against Minnesota, Lugris continued his goal-scoring touch, tallying the game-tying goal in the second period.

If Lugris can play the way he did in the playoffs, he will provide a needed boost to the scoring attack.

Jimmy Dowd Jr.

Similar to Copeland, Jimmy Dowd Jr. opened the season on a tear for the Nittany Lions, scoring 19 points in 26 games.

However, Dowd Jr.’s production slowed down significantly toward the back end of the season.

The rising junior had just two assists in the final 11 games of the year and often looked like he was forcing passes too much, leading to turnovers.

The Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey, native has shown elite playmaking skills at Penn State — as he ranks ninth in career assists by a defenseman in program history, with 26 in two years.

His 18 helpers this past campaign are the sixth most in a single season by a blueliner in program history.

Dowd Jr. will have to be more consistent with his playmaking next season if the Nittany Lions want to continue to play at a high level.

Liam Souliere

Goaltending was a major issue last year for Guy Gadowsky, as he split time between senior Oskar Autio and sophomore Liam Souliere.

Toward the end of the season, Souliere got the bulk of the work, starting the team's final six games.

The Brampton, Ontario, native finished the year with a 7-7-1 record with a .905 save percentage and a 2.88 goals-against average.

Now that Autio has departed from the program, Souliere is likely in competition with himself for the starting goalie spot. He will need to play the way he did in the playoffs for the blue and white to find success defensively.

The rising junior allowed 10 goals on 105 shots against two of the top offenses in the nation in the Big Ten Tournament.

Across those four contests, Souliere made many big saves to keep Penn State’s playoff hopes alive.

Goaltending will continue to be the big question for Gadowsky, especially now that all eyes are on Souliere.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE