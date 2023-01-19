Coming off two straight blowout losses against Nebraska and Iowa, Penn State looked to get back on track at home on Wednesday night against Minnesota.

It was unable to pick up a victory, however, and the blue and white suffered its third straight defeat at the hands of the Gophers by a final score of 75-67.

During this rough stretch for coach Carolyn Kieger’s team, it has strayed away from its core fundamentals, which according to Kieger are “discipline and toughness”.

One big reason for the Lady Lions’ struggles of late has been its offensive woes.

The blue and white shot just 29% from the field against Nebraska on Jan. 11, but it has gradually improved its shooting performances in the two games since.

For senior guard Makenna Marisa, who scored 25 points in the loss on Wednesday, the key to getting back on track is constant repetition.

“Your shots aren’t always gonna fall, and when they don’t fall you have to take it to the rim,” Marisa said. “Getting back in the gym, getting those reps up and taking it one quarter at a time is important for us.”

With the loss on Wednesday, the Lady Lions now sport a 2-6 record in conference play, tied with Michigan State and Minnesota for the second-worst record against Big Ten foes.

One of the more troubling statistics for the blue and white has been its play on the road in conference matchups.

In four Big Ten road games, Penn State has lost by double-digits in three of those contests and have also lost half of its conference games at Bryce Jordan Center.

Simply put, the Lady Lions are not getting it done right now.

Kieger seemed visibly frustrated after the loss to Minnesota, and her response when asked about having any positive takeaways on Wednesday was short and sweet: “No.”

One part of Kieger’s team that she wants to improve going forward is its play in the paint on both sides of the floor.

“We’re gonna need our post players to step up and produce for us and it’s gotta be by committee,” Kieger said. “When they’re winning that battle by 14 points, it’s gonna be tough for us”.

Although it came in a loss, freshman guard Shay Ciezki put up another solid performance on Wednesday.

Ciezki scored 17 points and dished out four assists, which was tied for the team lead with Marisa, although she did foul out of the game in the end.

Even as a freshman finding her footing in college basketball, Ciezki continues to impress and show poise even in difficult moments.

That mentality will need to be in unison with the rest of the Lady Lions going forward.

Although there have been plenty of high moments so far this season, including tying last season’s win total before the end of January, all of that is a farce if the blue and white is unable to get the job done against conference opponents.

The Lady Lions will have another chance to pick up a victory against a Big Ten foe when they take on Wisconsin at Bryce Jordan Center this Sunday at 5 p.m.

In order to right the ship and regain momentum for the rest of the season, it is imperative for the blue and white to play hard and tough from the jump.

Kieger stressed that every little detail is key to her team’s toughness and that the effort needs to be more prevalent against Wisconsin.

“It’s the mentality, toughness is a choice in my mind,” Kieger said. “You can be tough by listening to play calls or being in the right spot, I believe those are all choices. We gotta choose the harder thing and fight through adversity and not fold.”

