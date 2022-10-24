Penn State Women's Ice Hockey vs. Syracuse Machado Waiting

Forward Alyssa Machado (3) and Syracuse forward Abby Moloughney wait for the puck to renter the game during the Penn State women's ice hockey game vs. Syracuse on Friday, Feb. 4, 2021 at the Pegula Ice Arena in University Park, Pa. The game finished in 1-1 tie in overtime with Penn State's goal from forward Machado.

 Regan Gross

One Penn State player earned weekly CHA honors after the team won its only game of the week.

Junior forward Alyssa Machado was named CHA Forward of the Week after scoring her second goal of the season in Sunday’s 6-0 win.

This is Machado’s first career CHA weekly honor. The Mississauga, Ontario, native put up six goals and five assists in 33 games with the Nittany Lions last year.

Senior defender Izzy Heminger, junior goalie Josie Bothun and freshman forward Tessa Janecke were all named honorable mentions at their positions after adding contributions in the win.

Zavier Gussett is a sports reporter for The Daily Collegian. He is currently a junior majoring in broadcast journalism, with a minor in corporate communications.