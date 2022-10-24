One Penn State player earned weekly CHA honors after the team won its only game of the week.

Junior forward Alyssa Machado was named CHA Forward of the Week after scoring her second goal of the season in Sunday’s 6-0 win.

Its time for our CHA Weekly awards for week 5! Congratulations to Alyssa, Mae, Arielle, and Mik!📰 : https://t.co/CJ8OGdVaGq#CollegeHockeyAmerica pic.twitter.com/NBfFiuNr29 — CHA (@CHAWomensHockey) October 24, 2022

This is Machado’s first career CHA weekly honor. The Mississauga, Ontario, native put up six goals and five assists in 33 games with the Nittany Lions last year.

Senior defender Izzy Heminger, junior goalie Josie Bothun and freshman forward Tessa Janecke were all named honorable mentions at their positions after adding contributions in the win.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE