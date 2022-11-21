Alexa Markley (19)

Outside Hitter Alexa Markley (19) stands in an athletic position at the Penn State women's volleyball game against Minnesota at Rec Hall on Nov. 18, 2022 in University Park. The Nittany Lions defeated the Golden Gophers 3-1.

 Danny Gotwals

For the second week in a row, freshman outside hitter Alexa Markley took home a Big Ten weekly honor.

Markley won the Big Ten Freshman of the Week after another solid weekend in conference play.

While guiding Penn State to an upset win over No. 9 Minnesota and providing big kills in the five-set thriller against No. 3 Wisconsin, Markley tallied 22 total kills on the weekend.

Markley showed she's not afraid of the big moments, adding 11 kills in each of the two matches with a .321 hitting percentage in Friday's victory against the Golden Gophers.

The Peachtree City, Georgia, native has a streak of 11-plus kills in three consecutive matches and now ranks fourth on the Nittany Lions in the category.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

Tyler Millen is a women's volleyball and men's basketball reporter for The Daily Collegian. He is a sophomore majoring in digital and print journalism with a minor in sports studies.