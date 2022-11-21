For the second week in a row, freshman outside hitter Alexa Markley took home a Big Ten weekly honor.

Markley won the Big Ten Freshman of the Week after another solid weekend in conference play.

While guiding Penn State to an upset win over No. 9 Minnesota and providing big kills in the five-set thriller against No. 3 Wisconsin, Markley tallied 22 total kills on the weekend.

Markley showed she's not afraid of the big moments, adding 11 kills in each of the two matches with a .321 hitting percentage in Friday's victory against the Golden Gophers.

The Peachtree City, Georgia, native has a streak of 11-plus kills in three consecutive matches and now ranks fourth on the Nittany Lions in the category.

