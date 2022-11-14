Penn State moved up once again in the USCHO poll.

After splitting another series with a No. 1 Minnesota, the Nittany Lions saw themselves rise two spots to No. 6 after being ranked eighth a week ago.

Penn State now holds wins over the now-No. 2 Golden Gophers, as well as the now-No. 3 Michigan Wolverines, two Big Ten rivals who were at one point ranked as the best team in college hockey this year.

Now, the blue and white will look to dispel another ranked rival when it plays host to No. 17 Michigan State this weekend.

