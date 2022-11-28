Stagnant as can be.
Penn State rounded in at No. 12 in the USCHO poll once again Monday afternoon.
Working with an 11-8-1 overall record on the season so far, the Nittany Lions are coming off a split weekend, falling to No. 3 Minnesota 5-1 on Friday night but finding vengeance against Boston University in a 3-0 Saturday night victory.
Ohio State topped the poll at No. 1, while Wisconsin and Yale rounded out the top three, coming in at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively.
After a two-game split in Las Vegas against then-No. 3 Minnesota and unranked Boston, Penn State is looking ahead to back-to-back matchups with Syracuse this Saturday and Sunday at Pegula Ice Arena.
