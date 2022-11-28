Penn State women’s hockey vs. Mercyhurst, Gangarosa

Penn State defensive player Rene Gangarosa brings the puck up the ice during the Penn State women’s hockey game against Mercyhurst at Pegula Ice Arena on Nov. 4, 2022, in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions won the game 4-1.

Stagnant as can be.

Penn State rounded in at No. 12 in the USCHO poll once again Monday afternoon.

Working with an 11-8-1 overall record on the season so far, the Nittany Lions are coming off a split weekend, falling to No. 3 Minnesota 5-1 on Friday night but finding vengeance against Boston University in a 3-0 Saturday night victory.

Ohio State topped the poll at No. 1, while Wisconsin and Yale rounded out the top three, coming in at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively.

After a two-game split in Las Vegas against then-No. 3 Minnesota and unranked Boston, Penn State is looking ahead to back-to-back matchups with Syracuse this Saturday and Sunday at Pegula Ice Arena.

