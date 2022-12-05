The climb continues slowly but surely for Penn State.

For the first time since 2018, the Nittany Lions are ranked in the top five after a series split against Ohio State over the weekend.

The blue and white moved up to No. 5 in the USCHO rankings, jumping conference-foe Michigan after it suffered a stunning defeat to unranked Wisconsin on Friday.

Boasting a 14-4 record in the thick of Big Ten play, Penn State will face off with another ranked conference opponent when it travels to South Bend, Indiana, for a two game series with No. 19 Notre Dame at 7 p.m. on Friday and 6 p.m. on Saturday.

