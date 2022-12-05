Men's Hockey vs. Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeye Patrick Guzzo (71) attempts to shoot the puck into the net during the game against Penn State on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Pegula Ice Arena. No. 17 Ohio State Buckeyes defeated No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions, 4-3.

The climb continues slowly but surely for Penn State.

For the first time since 2018, the Nittany Lions are ranked in the top five after a series split against Ohio State over the weekend.

The blue and white moved up to No. 5 in the USCHO rankings, jumping conference-foe Michigan after it suffered a stunning defeat to unranked Wisconsin on Friday.

Boasting a 14-4 record in the thick of Big Ten play, Penn State will face off with another ranked conference opponent when it travels to South Bend, Indiana, for a two game series with No. 19 Notre Dame at 7 p.m. on Friday and 6 p.m. on Saturday.

