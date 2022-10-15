Penn State Women's Volleyball vs Illinois

Penn State takes down the hardworking Hawkeyes.

In a wild Saturday night showdown against Iowa, the No. 14 Nittany Lions upended the Hawkeyes and picked up their fourth consecutive weekend split.

Extending its record against Iowa to 42-0 all time, the blue and white rebounded from last night’s sweep against Wisconsin in a full five set effort.

After Penn State found itself down 12-9, they began to find some momentum and established their presence at the net as a triple block from Kashauna Williams, Seleisa Elisaia and Allie Holland was part of a 3-0 scoring run that gave Penn State a 13-12 lead.

From there, the Nittany Lions took control and found their stride in the match. With a 10-0 run fueled by kills from Taylor Trammell and Williams, Holland added on with her second service ace of the set to extend the Penn State lead to 19-12.

After a long review didn’t go in favor of Penn State, Iowa took advantage of a scoring run of its own to propel the Hawkeyes back into the set. Taking advantage of a 7-1 scoring run, Penn State and Iowa were locked in a 21-21 tie when coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley called a timeout.

Penn State and Iowa continued to battle back and forth late in Set 1 with both teams serving aggressively. However, the Hawkeyes would pull away and score the last three points of the set to win 27-25.

With the Nittany Lions hitting .059% in Set 1, the blue and white needed a hot start in Set 2 to regain its footing in the match. Holland continued her strong play in the match and recorded three consecutive points in the form of a solo block, double block and a kill, which gave Penn State a 12-11 advantage.

After a strong pass from Elisaia, senior Zoe Weatherington pounded her fourth kill of the match down the right side to extend the Penn State lead to 16-13 and forced Iowa to take a timeout.

Iowa refused to give up in Set 2 and despite kills from Weatherington — who fired a cross-court missile — and Holland, the Nittany Lions were only up by one and led 20-19.

Despite Williams only having one kill in Set 1, the graduate student provided the blue and white with back-to-back kills late in Set 2, guiding Penn State to a 25-22 win.

In the pivotal third set, Penn State got off to a sizzling start as Holland recorded two consecutive aces and Williams tallied two kills. However, Iowa responded with a 4-0 run to force a timeout from Schumacher-Cawley with the Nittany Lions up 9-7.

Penn State found its groove in the middle points of Set 3, utilizing kills from Anjelina Starck, Williams and Trammell to take a 6-1 scoring run and 17-10 lead in the set.

With Williams up to nine kills and Trammell hitting .545%, the Nittany Lions were firmly in the driver's seat as the pair tallied a double block to extend the Penn State lead to 19-11.

The blue and white pieced together a dominant performance in Set 3, hitting .619 and cashing in on a Cassie Kuerschen ace and Holland solo block en route to a 25-15 win.

Despite holding a 2-1 set lead in the match, Penn State would need to claw its way back in Set 4 as a 3-0 scoring run from Iowa put the Hawkeyes in front 10-5.

Penn State continued to trail in Set 4, committing several key errors but after a kill from freshman Alexa Markley, the Nittany Lions trailed 16-13.

Continuing to scratch and claw its way back into the set, Holland’s 10th kill of the match forced an Iowa timeout with the Hawkeyes leading 18-16.

However, after consecutive points from Iowa extended the Hawkeyes lead to 22-18, Schumacher-Cawley called timeout hoping for a late boost. However, none would come as Iowa won Set 4 25-20.

The match extended to the fifth set with Penn State looking to avoid being upset. The two teams were locked in a back-and-forth early as a service error from Iowa tied the set at 5-5.

With the Nittany Lions missing narrowly on its blocks, the Hawkeyes took a 10-8 lead as the blue and white needed some momentum.

On a 4-0 run, Penn State took advantage of an Iowa miscue to go along with kills from Williams and Eilisaia to take a 12-10 lead and forcing a timeout from the Hawkeyes.

Despite Iowa storming back to tie the set at 12-12, the Nittany Lions capitalized off three consecutive kills from Williams to win the set 15-13 and the match 3-2.

