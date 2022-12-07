Penn State has seemingly hit a roadblock after a perfect 7-0 start to its season.

The best start for the program since the 1996-97 season, expectations for the Lady Lions have slowly risen as the year goes on and conference play begins.

With two big opportunities last week against Virginia and Minnesota, the first Big Ten game of the season for the program, the blue and white failed to rise to the occasion and dropped both matchups.

Those games are now firmly in the rearview mirror, and coach Carolyn Kieger’s team will turn its attention to its upcoming matchups against Indiana at 7 p.m. on Thursday and West Virginia at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Kieger’s focus for these upcoming contests is on the task at hand and working on fixing mental mistakes.

“We have to regroup and take it one game at a time because Indiana is a very good team,” Kieger said. “They’re going to continue to play well all season, so this is a huge opportunity for us.

“We have to get back to being confident and running things with pace and efficiency and making sure we’re playing lockdown on defense.”

After a tumultuous defeat against the Cavaliers on Nov. 30, the Nittany Lions had a quick turnaround, facing Minnesota just three days later.

The blue and white ended up tying its season high in points on the night with 96, including a season- and career-high 34 from senior guard Makenna Marisa, but lost to the Golden Gophers by two in double overtime.

Penn State had three other starters score in double digits, including 18 from redshirt-sophomore guard Leilani Kapinus, 13 from freshman guard Shay Ciezki and 11 from senior forward Chanaya Pinto, who came two rebounds shy of a double-double.

It was a back-and-forth matchup for the duration of the game before Penn State got its lead up to nine heading into the fourth quarter.

While it certainly isn’t ideal to drop the first conference game of the year, Kieger was proud of the team’s effort and lack of unforced errors after a rough performance against the Hoos.

“We have to take more pride in our IQ because it wasn’t there against Virginia,” Kieger said. “I thought we were all out of sorts physicality wise, and Minnesota was much more of a locked in and composure game.”

The matchup against the Golden Gophers was the first true road game for the blue and white in the 2022-23 campaign. Penn State previously played two games on a neutral court, picking up wins over Toledo and Fresno State in the Daytona Beach Invitational.

Returning to the Bryce Jordan Center will pay dividends for the Nittany Lions, as they’re 5-1 on their home court to start the season.

The next two games will be a crucial test for the blue and white, as Indiana is ranked No. 4 in the country at the moment, and West Virginia currently sits at 6-1 on the year.

It certainly isn’t an easy task welcoming a top-five team in the nation onto your home court, but Kieger is adamant about the kind of energy she wants the crowd to bring to rally behind her team and pick up a massive victory.

“Anytime you bring a top-five team into the BJC, it helps when it’s your home floor,” Kieger said. “I hope we have a good crowd that’s locked into the game, and we can show them a good outing from the first quarter on.”

