Like night and day.

That seemed to be the difference between Penn State women’s basketball defensive efforts in the first and second half against No. 4 Indiana.

Penn State provided the electricity at the Bryce Jordan Center in the first half against Indiana thanks to its unbelievable grit and hustle. But the inability to translate this fire power for a full game caused the disappointing finish for the blue and white.

“Obviously I thought we played a great first half. Defensively really locked down and composure to kind of disrupt their defensive sets,” Kieger said. “The third quarter crushed us. Our inability to score there and they were getting easy buckets.”

Time after time in the first half it seemed that the Lady Lions forced the Hoosiers into turnovers. Whether it was quick hands or diving for loose balls, the grit-and-grind play style by the blue and white was a coach’s dream, forcing 12 first-half Indiana turnovers while posting five steals.

“I think we were locked in you know, mentally really,” Coach Kieger said. “We knew their play calls, we knew their signs, and we were locked in on that.”

Completely blitzing Indiana in the first half, this scrappiness was the driving force for the Nittany Lions, considering Indiana still shot 45.8% from the field in the half.

Going into halftime up 29-26 against the fourth-ranked team in the nation, the main second half ingredient for Penn State was to keep that same energy. However, when the Lady Lions came out in the second half, it seemed that the energy had shifted away from them.

The hustle and effort on the defensive side of the ball seemed to be left in the locker room at halftime, as the Lady Lions saw their once 29-26 halftime lead slip away fast.

Whether it was getting beat in transition or getting pounded in the paint, the Lady Lions got beat everywhere in the third quarter, specifically by Indiana senior forward Mackenzie Holmes, scoring 12 of her 18 points in the third quarter alone.

“They got way too many easy bunnies,” Kieger said. “We let Mackenzie Holmes get wide open layups there in that third quarter.”

The flat defense mixed with the inability to create anything on the offensive end completely deflated the blue and whites hope for an upset. The Hoosiers' composure was unmatched as the Lady Lions continuously fell short during possessions.

“We need a commanding and directing presence on the floor to keep us in offense, to, you know, communicate on defense in the second half and we just don’t have it yet,” Kieger said.

Despite showing small flashes of that first half tenacity during a small push late in the fourth quarter that eventually cut the lead to seven, the clock struck midnight for the Lady Lions, as every effort was too little too late.

“We don’t have a player-led group right now on the floor and we’re going to continue to teach them. Continue to put them in positions to learn how to communicate in an efficient and high level,” Kieger said. “They’re sponges though and they’re up for the challenge.”

As the final buzzer sounded, it seemed that one watched two different games. The defense that forced those 12 first half turnovers only forced five in the second half. The blue and white team that only gave up 14 points in the paint in the first half gave up 24 in the second half.

With the Lady Lions going back to the drawing board to prepare for their Sunday afternoon matchup against West Virginia, maturity seems to be the biggest factor to help Penn State compete with the elite teams in the nation.

“I think it’s just maturity. Right? It is maturity to understand in order to beat a top five team you got to do it for 40 minutes, not 20,” Kieger said. “When they don’t have us on the defensive end, they gotta keep up that same early loud continuous communication and toxic sets.”

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE