Penn State’s 2022 season is inching closer by the day, and there are some highly anticipated games on its newly released schedule.

After finishing the 2021 regular season 10-6-1, the blue and white won its conference regular season and tournament crowns to highlight a very successful year.

Here’s a look at the games worth making the trip for, to and away from Jeffrey Field, as a fan.

West Virginia

Last season saw West Virginia pull a fast one on the blue and white, earning an upset 3-1 win on its home turf.

One main reason why West Virginia managed to pull off the upset was that Nittany Lion Jalen Watson was shown a red card in the 23rd minute of the game, bringing his team down to 10 men.

West Virginia will again face Penn State early in the season, as it tries to replicate what it did last year — though this time it’ll have to win in Happy Valley.

As for the Nittany Lions, they will pursue the success they found on the field during the Big Ten Tournament and continue to play every game like it's their last.

Akron

With its challenging schedule, Akron will have plenty of tough matchups before its game against Penn State, facing off with Michigan State, Indiana, Ohio State and Pittsburgh before the contest.

The Nittany Lions were caught sleeping in the last clash between these two teams, as they lost 2-1 to tally one of just seven losses on the year.

The blue and white will face Maryland right before this matchup as well, so the Zips could very well face the squad at a low point.

However, Penn State shouldn’t be frightened by Akron, despite last year's loss, but the pressure is still on it to redeem 2021’s blunder.

Michigan

After finishing 2021 around the middle of the conference standings, Michigan will take on Penn State in both teams’ last regular-season game.

The blue and white was victorious in the last regular-season outing between the pair, gathering a 2-1 victory in the home team’s favor.

Penn State went on to play the Wolverines yet again — this time in the Big Ten Tournament. The result didn’t change as the Nittany Lions were once again victorious, winning by a score of 2-0 and ending Michigan’s campaign.

This isn’t the only time Penn State ended the Wolverines’ dreams, as it repeated the process in 2020 in the same tournament.

However, Michigan is still a worthy opponent that the blue and white shouldn’t overlook this year.

Maryland

Despite finishing right behind Penn State in the conference standings, Maryland may be the squad’s biggest problem in the 2022 season.

The Terrapins finished the full campaign 12-4-2, with one of their losses coming in a tight 3-2 overtime defeat at the hands of the Nittany Lions.

Penn State will have to recover quickly ahead of the Maryland contest, as it faces a solid Wisconsin team in the game prior.

The unit should hope to end the game in the regular 90 minutes this time, so it doesn't have to go through the blood-rushing minutes of overtime.

Indiana

In the most anticipated matchup on the schedule, Indiana will look to make Penn State pay for taking the trophy from its grip at the Big Ten Tournament.

During the spring 2021 season, the Nittany Lions looked shaky and crumbled to their opponent in a penalty shootout to decide the game in favor of the Hoosiers.

In the following regular season, the crimson and cream once again overcame its foes, downing the Nittany Lions 1-0.

Finally earning its revenge, the blue and white ended Indiana’s title-winning hopes by beating it 3-0, accomplishing the goal the team had its eyes on at the beginning of the year.

This game could go either way and will likely come down to adjustments throughout the contest, as both teams now possess a good sense of the other’s playstyle.

