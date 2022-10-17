Two Penn State players were recognized with CHA weekly honors after notable performances last week.

Junior goalie Josie Bothun was named the CHA Goaltender of the Week, while junior Lyndie Lobdell took home Defenseman of the Week following the 1-0-1 stretch for the blue and white.

Its time for our CHA Weekly awards for week 4! Congratulations to Sara, Lyndie, Josie, and Maya!📰 : https://t.co/sh6D8TIdan#CollegeHockeyAmerica pic.twitter.com/nNYOFmznwa — CHA (@CHAWomensHockey) October 17, 2022

Bothun racked up 49 saves resulting in a win and a tie in the squad’s series against Boston College. Her overtime effort secured Penn State’s draw in an especially competitive game.

After her first goal of the season came the week prior, Lobdell put together two assists and six blocked shots for the Nittany Lions this week. Five of her blocks were in Friday’s win against the Eagles.

Freshmen forward Tessa Janecke and defender Leah Stecker were also named CHA honorable mentions for their positions.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE