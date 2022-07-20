With five seasons under his belt with Penn State, coach Justin Hundley has managed talent of all levels.

This past year, Hundley was challenged with finding ways to maximize what a freshman-heavy roster had to offer.

The blue and white went 27-14 overall last season, kicking things off with a Sept. 11 win over Mary Washington.

Then-junior prop John O’Toole earned Man of the Match for his hat trick try performance, and then-freshman hooker Adam Bilbo picked up his first collegiate points on the team’s last try of the game.

The squad went on to dominate its next match against Delaware before scraping out a close victory against Kutztown. It fell short against Army, St. Bonaventure and Ohio State.

Penn State’s next victory came against Notre Dame College (Ohio), but it struggled against Navy, dropping the contest 37-22.

In the National Collegiate Rugby Championship, the Nittany Lions topped Brown and Queens University of Charlotte but fell in their last 2021 match against St. Bonaventure.

However, the new year brought an improved crew and a good start to the spring season.

In the team’s opening win against Navy, then-sophomore Aidan King started the match with a hat trick of tries, then-junior flyhalf Dalton Musselman proved his consistency, securing five of his six tees while also playing a critical role on the attacking side of the pitch.

The Nittany Lions toppled Dayton, Michigan State and Kentucky, scoring 30-plus points over their opponents in each of their victories. However, Indiana put an end to the squad’s win streak with a six-point victory in the team’s fourth game of the Illinois 7s.

Penn State closed the series with a win over Wisconsin, shutting it out 20-0 to bring its series record to 4-1.

During the Purdue 7s series, Hundley and crew went 3-1, with overwhelming victories over Michigan, Michigan State and Purdue, before yet another loss to the Hoosiers closed the series.

Michigan’s 7s series resulted with two more dominant wins over Wisconsin and Michigan State, as well as solid victories against Ohio State and Michigan. Indiana proved tough again, handing Penn State its only loss of the series and bringing the season record between the two schools to 3-0.

Next up was Ohio State’s 7s series where the Nittany Lions handed losses to Thomas More, Purdue and Davenport’s B-team. Ohio State and Game 2 against Davenport both resulted in losses, finalizing Penn State’s series record at 3-2.

The squad dropped its first three games against Arizona, Clemson and Lindenwood at the USA Rugby’s 7s Collegiate Championship. However, it finally conquered its biggest foe, pulling out a close victory against Indiana, before taking down Navy in the semifinals and Clemson in the championship.

Wrapping up the spring 2022 season, the blue and white went 3-2 in the National Collegiate Rugby 7s Championship series — doing so while racking up wins against Fordham and Northeastern.

The crew came up short against Kutztown and Wheeling but ended the series — and its season — with a win against California Maritime.

Bidding farewell to four seniors, Hundley and the squad continue with a strong core and look forward to working with fresh talent who bring strong skills and promising futures.

The squad’s roster going into this upcoming fall introduces nine seniors to their final seasons with Penn State, with its home opener against Kutztown on Sept. 17.

Navy, who presented the blue and white with hard-nosed competition in each match the teams played in last season, will have the opportunity to retake series momentum from Penn State at the Naval Academy this fall, in addition to a spring match on March 25, 2023.

Four freshmen will also be called on to contribute this coming season. These first-year Nittany Lions will look to prove to coach Hundley that they have what it takes to be on the pitch, hunting down additional hardware to add to the collection of team accolades.

