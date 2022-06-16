In Micah Shrewsberry’s first full offseason as Penn State’s head coach, his eye for talent was put on full display.

The 2022 recruiting class is the highest ranked in program history and ranks 35th in the country, according to 247Sports.

In the wake of John Harrar and Sam Sessoms' departure from the program, along with five other returning players gone by the end of the 2023-24 season, it’s a necessity to build for the future.

The highly ranked group will hope to keep up the momentum from the 2021-22 Nittany Lions, who made a run to the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals. The squad also improved to 14 wins last year from the 11 wins in 2020-21.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at the recruiting class.

Kebba Njie

The prize of the 2022 recruiting class came in the form of the 6-foot-9 center from La Lumiere School.

Kebba Njie is the 100th-ranked player on ESPN’s top 100 board, making him the second-highest-rated player ever to sign with Penn State, behind Tony Carr in 2016.

Behind the play of the then-senior in high school, La Lumiere made it to the 2022 GEICO Nationals tournament.

Jameel Brown

This 6-foot-4 combo guard was not far behind in the all-time rankings for Penn State recruits, becoming the program’s sixth-highest-rated recruit.

During his final two seasons, he was a back-to-back All-State selection and a 2022 Pennsylvania Mr. Basketball runner-up.

Along with averaging 15 points, six rebounds and four assists, Brown’s 65 threes made should be an asset for a Nittany Lions team that was tied for 141st in the country in 3-pointers made with 249 last year.

Demetrius Lilley

In the 6-foot-10, 4-star center Demetrius Lilley, Penn State is getting a player that is Lower Merion High School’s all-time leader in rebounding.

Another runner-up for the 2022 Pennsylvania Mr. Basketball award, Lilley became the first player to record a double-double in three straight seasons since Kobe Bryant in the mid-’90s.

The blue and white struggled in rebounding last season, ranking 209th out of 350 teams in rebounds with just 1,095. To put that into perspective, North Carolina, the top-ranked rebounding team, had 513 more total rebounds.

Evan Mahaffey

For a defensive team that was 50th in points allowed per game, the 2022 Greater Cincinnati League’s Defensive Player of the Year should make the Nittany Lion defense even more stifling.

Evan Mahaffey should also provide efficient scoring for an offense that was 227th in field goal percentage, after averaging 15.7 points on a staggering 63.8% shooting from the field as a senior.

At 6-foot-6, Mahaffey can rotate between playing guard and forward, providing the blue and white with an adaptable two-way player.

Kanye Clary

Incoming freshman Kanye Clary will provide Penn State with some much needed scoring help.

After finishing 325th in points scored per game with 64.6, the Nittany Lions added a 2,000-point scorer in Clary, who is the personification of a bucket-getter. The 5-foot-11 guard averaged 25.5 points in his senior season.

Despite his shorter stature, he showed flashes of all-around play too, averaging 6.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.8 steals a game.

Michael Henn

The blue and white’s most recent addition is Michael Henn, who transferred from Denver on June 6.

Playing for the fifth college of his career, the graduate student should also provide outside shooting for a Nittany Lion squad that struggled from the 3-point line.

Henn shot 39.7% and 38% in 3-point attempts per game in his previous two seasons, respectively.

Andrew Funk

After four years with the same school, graduate student Funk transferred to Penn State for his final year of eligibility.

In his time with the Bison, Funk’s points per game average would jump from 4.7 to 17.6. After his senior year, he was named an All-Patriot League selection for the first time in his career in 2022.

Like Henn and Brown, he brings perimeter scoring that the Nittany Lions desire, shooting 36.3% from three off of 7.5 attempts last season. Along with his improved scoring, he made improvements as a playmaker, averaging three assists in his senior year — which doubled his mark from the previous season.

Camren Wynter

Like Funk, Camren Wynter was announced as a new addition on April 14 after spending four years with one program.

While not he’s not the 3-point shooter Funk and Henn are, Wynter has an all-around game to him to make up for it. Last season alone, he averaged 15.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

The graduate student’s most notable season came in 2020-21, when he was named CAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player after leading Drexel to the first conference title in its history and its first NCAA Tournament appearance in 25 years.

The 2022 recruiting class is considered one of the best in Penn State’s history, and with two 3-star recruits already signed from the class of 2023, there looks to be a bright future in Happy Valley.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE