Penn State finished the 2022 season in heartbreaking fashion.

Riding a 19-game winning streak, the Nittany Lions entered the EIVA Tournament as the No. 1 seed, with a likely NCAA Tournament berth in the cards. However, their first opponent in the semifinals, the Princeton Tigers, were on a hot streak themselves.

Going into the match, the Tigers held an eight-match winning streak, with their last loss coming against the Nittany Lions on March 18. That match was a 3-1 win for Penn State, but three of the four sets were won by less than five points.

The Tigers carried that fight into the semifinals of the EIVA Tournament, jumping out to a 2-0 set lead and eventually winning in a 3-2 upset.

Ahead of the 2023 campaign, here’s a look at how two top EIVA opponents stack up.

Princeton

Princeton outside hitter Ben Harrington was a problem for the Nittany Lions in the tournament tussle, recording 21 kills, two service aces and eight digs. Harrington’s teammate, opposite outside hitter James Hartley, had 12 kills and eight digs of his own.

Harrington, a first-team All-EIVA selection, and Hartley, a rising junior, were also standouts in the previous matchup with the blue and white, recording 17 and 11 kills, respectively.

Princeton should return outside hitter and All-EIVA honorable mention selection Nate Thompson. While Penn State finished with a perfect 16-0 record in conference play during the regular season, the Tigers will continue to be a threat when led by this trio.

Some good news for the Nittany Lions is that Princeton is set to lose five players for next season, including two athletes who proved to be difference-makers in the playoff matchup.

After not playing in a single set in the March matchup, outside hitter Parker Dixon recorded nine kills, five digs, two assists and a service ace in the semifinals of the EIVA Tournament.

Then-senior setter Joe Kelly dished out 50 assists for a Princeton offense that recorded 56 kills and a .319 hitting percentage.

NJIT

Only one other EIVA team gave Penn State a run for its money in 2022.

Despite losing all of its matchups in the regular season, NJIT was one of three teams in the EIVA to take a set off Penn State. The Highlanders were led by seven All-EIVA players.

In the two teams’ first matchup on Feb. 26, an all-around effort from NJIT kept it in the match.

Two first-team All-EIVA Highlanders recorded double-digit kills to spearhead an offense that tallied 54 kills — with outside hitter Julian Meissner gathering 16 and opposite outside hitter Alessandro Negri racking up 15.

The Highlanders’ defense was also suffocating. Led by middle blocker and second-team All-EIVA selection Martin de Chavarria’s eight blocks, the team recorded 14 blocks in total against the Nittany Lions.

Penn State’s .150 hitting percentage was its lowest of the season, but it was able to pull out a close 3-2 match win.

Even though the second matchup ended in a 3-0 win for the Nittany Lions, two of the three sets were decided by less than five points. The competition also highlighted another player that the blue and white will have to worry about next season.

Negri showed up with 11 kills, but Meissner had a down game with just six kills. In Meissner’s place, middle blocker Carson Williams helped keep the match close, recording seven kills and six blocks.

Thankfully for the Nittany Lions, NJIT lost at least three key All-EIVA players from last year’s team. This includes second-team outside hitter Jens Feldthus, second-team setter Roque Nido and honorable-mention libero Joe Kennedy, who were all celebrated on Senior Day.

Penn State’s expectations should be high considering the veteran core returning next season.

However, nothing is guaranteed with two top-tier teams in Princeton and NJIT also returning a good core of players.

