Most people know about Miami’s iconic turnover chain, a tradition current Penn State football defensive coordinator Manny Diaz started back in 2017.

The idea was simple: After every turnover by the Hurricane’s defense, a gold Cuban link chain with an oversized “U” logo was awarded to the player who came up with the ball.

Miami’s defense managed to accumulate 31 turnovers across 13 games in the chain’s inaugural season, which was tied for third most in the country that year.

Since then, many teams have tried to create their own sideline swag, to varying degrees of success. Among those teams was Penn State football, who gave a “LawnBoyz” chain to running backs after they scored a touchdown during the 2019 season.

While the idea was popularized in college football, recently some college baseball teams have gotten in on the act.

Since 2020, Tennessee has rewarded players who hit home runs with a hat that says “daddy” across the front. At the start of the 2022 season, Tennessee unveiled an additional celebratory prop: a large cheetah-print coat. In the prop duo’s first season in Knoxville, Tennessee, the Volunteers went deep 157 times, 20 more than any other team in the NCAA.

Across the country, more of these items have begun to appear. Virginia Tech introduced a home run hammer, and Oklahoma State opted to celebrate its homers with a cowboy hat.

Penn State, on the other hand, has nothing.

If coach Rob Cooper and the Diamond Lions do decide to introduce a home run prop of their own, here are some suggestions for what it could be.

Rake

Penn State was founded in 1855 and was originally known as the Farmers’ High School of Pennsylvania.

A rake would be a great callback to the college’s roots and symbolize an important part of the school’s history.

It also has a double meaning, as the term “raking” can also be used to describe a player who is hitting the ball well.

Nittany Lion

Penn State has one of the most iconic mascots in all of sports, so incorporating it into a home run celebration could be kind of cool.

While it might be hard to figure out the logistics, if the team could manage to get a real mountain lion into the third base dugout at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, it would be a hit with the fans.

In addition, it would provide an intimidation factor to the opposing teams.

Fake Nittany Lion

Not quite as entertaining but maybe a more realistic option is a plush Nittany Lion.

A stuffed lion would be a great prop to bring out after a home run or to keep in the dugout as a good luck charm.

It would also be a lot less dangerous to dugout goers than the previous option.

Keystone

Pennsylvania is known as the Keystone State, so having a keystone as a prop would help the team represent its home.

A majority of the roster is made up of Pennsylvania natives, so it would play off of the team’s ability to keep in-state players home.

The only issue with this idea is that it would basically be a glorified rock, and it would probably be really heavy.

Wrestling singlet

It’s no secret that the wrestling team has been Penn State’s most successful athletic program in recent years, having won nine of the last 11 national championships.

While the Nittany Lion baseball team has had its moments, it certainly can’t claim the level of dominance displayed by its Happy Valley counterparts.

Maybe some of that success will rub off on the team and bring home Penn State’s first-ever College World Series championship.

Willard Preacher sweatshirt

The Willard Preacher has become a local celebrity to Penn Staters and is perhaps the drippiest man on campus.

His iconic red sweatshirt is a perfect symbol of passion and dedication — two traits highly valued in the sport of baseball.

Having a Willard Preacher-inspired sweatshirt waiting for anyone who hits a home run could spark the Nittany Lions to put up record-breaking numbers next season.

Old Coaly

Nothing says baseball like a dead mule from the 1800s.

Anyone who’s ever taken a wrong turn at the HUB-Robeson Center has probably found the preserved skeleton of Old Coaly — in all of its glory.

Old Coaly quite literally built Penn State into what it is today, helping with landscaping and other jobs around campus over the course of 30 years. That unbridled determination and old-school work ethic embodies the spirit of the Cooper-led team.

The only downside is that it would likely scare most small children, as well as myself.

With plenty of great options to choose from, come next spring the squad will have some tough decisions to make.

