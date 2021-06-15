To close out the 2021 spring collegiate sports calendar, Penn State had a strong showing in the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships.

Three Nittany Lions capped their careers off with All-American performances, while three younger Penn State representatives also claimed All-American status.

As a team, the Nittany Lion women finished 33rd overall, which had them tied for third among Big Ten teams.

Here’s how the individual Nittany Lions performed.

Maddie Holmberg, heptathlon

Big Ten heptathlon champion Maddie Holmberg finished off her Penn State career in impressive fashion, finishing sixth overall in the event to earn First Team All-American honors.

Holmberg finished second in the long jump with a 6.28m jump and had a season-best 37.63m performance in the javelin throw, placing ninth.

Danae Rivers, 1500m

In her final appearance donning the Penn State blue and white, Danae Rivers had another impressive performance, as she was also named a First Team All-American after finishing fourth with a 4.10:47.

It was the 10th combined NCAA Championship appearance for Rivers, who leaves Penn State with 11 school records to her name.

David Lucas, discus

As another senior competing as a Nittany Lion for the last time, David Lucas was also named an All-American in his final performance.

His discus throw of 55.53m placed him 14th in the event and earned him a Second Team All-American selection.

Noah Swaby, decathlon

In his first appearance in the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships, Noah Swaby placed 13th with a 7428 score to join his Penn State teammates as a Second Team All-American.

With a few years of eligibility still left in his college career, Swaby should have the opportunity to improve on his already notable showings.

Tyler Merkley, hammer throw

Tyler Merkley had an impressive performance, throwing a personal-best 70.28m to place ninth in the event. It was his first appearance at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships since joining the Nittany Lions.

His throw ranks second in Penn State program history and earned him a Second Team All-American spot as well.

Mark Porter, javelin

Coming into the week as the Big Ten javelin champion, Mark Porter also climbed the Penn State leaderboards with his performance.

Porter’s 69.19m throw was also the second-best in program history and earned him Second Team All-American honors after placing 12th in the event.

Evan Dorenkamp, 800m

In the 800 meter preliminaries this week, Evan Dorenkamp placed 20th with a time of 1:50.39 just to miss the final stage of the event.

Having two years of eligibility left in his college career, Dorenkamp should have enough opportunities to improve on his performance and follow in his teammates’ footsteps of making an All-American team.