Although Russ Rose and company won’t take the volleyball court, there’s still plenty going on in Happy Valley and beyond in Penn State sports this weekend.

Women’s volleyball, missing its second-straight weekend series due to coronavirus concerns, now won’t compete until the NCAA Tournament rolls around on April 13.

A handful of spring sports are winding down their respective regular seasons, while others are still in the early stages.

Here are five things to watch in Nittany Lion athletics this weekend.

Women’s soccer finishes off regular season

Through 10 games this season, Penn State women’s soccer has come out on top in all but two contests as one of the top teams in the Big Ten.

The Nittany Lions sit at 8-1-1, good for top in the conference with just one tilt left in their regular season before beginning postseason play.

And while it’ll be on the road, the blue and white’s odds are in its favor this weekend.

Penn State is set to take on Maryland Saturday, a team that has yet to win a Big Ten game in the conference-only season.

Having already secured the Big Ten regular-season crown, a win this weekend could prove to be a nice confidence-booster for coach Erica Dambach and her squad.

Men’s lacrosse takes on juggernaut

In a tough gauntlet of a Big Ten men’s lacrosse schedule this season, one truth has remained constant above all else — Maryland is the team to beat.

Penn State will look to do just that on the road Saturday, also vying for just its third win of the season.

The Nittany Lions previously lost to the Terrapins 13-7 at home in the second game of their campaign.

Maryland remains the only undefeated team in the conference with four weeks left in the regular-season schedule.

Softball opens home slate

To put it gently, Penn State softball has had a bumpy start to its 2021 season.

But there may be a glimmer of hope, as the Nittany Lions won their first game of the new year against Nebraska Sunday to move to 1-15 on the campaign.

They’ll try to turn that sole win into a streak at home against Ohio State.

Penn State will open the series with a doubleheader Saturday at the Nittany Lion Softball Park, followed by matchups on Sunday and Monday.

Men’s volleyball hits the road

In Fairfax, Virginia, Penn State men’s volleyball coach Mark Pavlik will look to get the same result as he has 600 times in his career.

Fresh off of his 600th win as a collegiate head coach last weekend, Pavlik can guide his team to two more victories at George Mason Friday and Saturday.

The Nittany Lions control the top spot in the EIVA conference standings, but have not yet secured the regular-season crown with four matches left.

Having played its home finale last weekend, Penn State’s season-ending road trip begins against the Patriots at 7 p.m. Friday.

Baseball travels to Piscataway

Much like its female counterparts on the softball diamond, Penn State baseball has started its season in sluggish fashion.

The Nittany Lions sit at 4-10 on the season, most recently dropping their home series against conference heavyweight Michigan last weekend.

To make matters worse for coach Rob Cooper and company, the blue and white has yet to win a true road game with an 0-4 record as it heads to Piscataway, New Jersey, to take on Rutgers.

The series is slated to begin at 2 p.m. Friday.

