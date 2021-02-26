As has been the case with many Penn State sports weekends this spring, another jam-packed one is on the horizon.

More than a dozen Nittany Lion athletic programs are set to compete between Friday and Sunday. However, a few competitions stand out from the rest as particularly noteworthy for their storylines and greater significance.

Here are five of the blue and white’s biggest events this weekend in Happy Valley and away from campus.

Softball returns to action

The Clarisa Crowell era is just about set to begin for Penn State softball, but its start will come away from University Park.

Under the new coach’s direction, the Nittany Lions will play their first of 12 games in Leesburg, Florida, against Big Ten opponents. They start their season taking on Wisconsin in a Friday night doubleheader.

The blue and white will play six games in three days this weekend. After the pair of bouts with the Badgers, the Nittany Lions will square off against Purdue and Northwestern on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Before the 2020 season was cut short, Penn State was off to an 11-15 start.

In her first year leading the program, Crowell will look to improve on that mark starting with this weekend’s cluster of games.

Men’s gymnastics to compete virtually

For the second time this season, Penn State men’s gymnastics is set to face its opposition remotely.

In mid-January, the Nittany Lions faced Army despite the blue and white not traveling to West Point, New York, nor the Black Knights heading west toward State College.

Once again, Penn State will adapt to the times when it goes against Navy this Saturday. For virtual meets, judges evaluate the gymnasts based on a livestream video as if they were at the meet.

Aside from the pair of matchups with military academies, every other meet this season has been against a Big Ten opponent for the Nittany Lions.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Men’s soccer looks to stay hot

Penn State men’s soccer has jumped out of the gates in the abnormal spring season, winning its first two games against Maryland and Rutgers.

The blue and white has picked up right where it left off from a 2019 season that saw Penn State go 12-4-3 on the year. Now, it will host a Michigan State team that is tied for last in the Big Ten.

While the blue and white has received significant contributions from a group of returners, some new faces have made their marks as well.

Freshman Peter Mangione was named the conference’s Offensive Player of the Week following his pair of goals through the first two games of Penn State’s season.

Women’s hockey with a chance to finish out strong

By every definition, it has been an excellent season for Penn State women’s hockey.

The Nittany Lions are 15-1-2 on the season and sit three points clear of Robert Morris in the CHA standings.

The blue and white can tack onto its conference-best 32 regular season points this weekend when it faces Mercyhurst in a pair of tune-up games in anticipation of the CHA Tournament in Erie, Pennsylvania.

The Lakers, while third place in the six team conference, are 13 points behind Penn State in the standings.

The last time these two teams met, the Nittany Lions won 4-1 on the heels of a two-point showing from freshman and Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award finalist Kiara Zanon.

Men’s volleyball faces first place George Mason

If Penn State has any intention of winning the EIVA regular-season championship, this weekend’s matches will be especially important.

The Nittany Lions host first-place George Mason for two matches. The Patriots are a perfect 4-0 in EIVA play while the blue and white is 5-1, good for second place behind its upcoming opponent.

Penn State’s lone conference loss came against NJIT in mid-February. If the Nittany Lions beat George Mason in both matches, they will hold sole possession of first place in the EIVA.

But should the Patriots take both matches, Penn State would fall behind NJIT to third in the conference.