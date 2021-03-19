So long, winter sports.

The last couple of weeks signaled the end of Penn State’s seasons in men’s and women’s basketball and men’s hockey, leaving wrestling as the only traditional winter sport left standing as we roll into mid-March.

With temperatures rising and spring cleaning right around the corner, here are the biggest storylines in the upcoming weekend of Nittany Lion sports.

Wrestling strives for national crown

The odds are in Cael Sanderson’s favor as Penn State wrestling takes the mat in St. Louis.

The Nittany Lions are looking to gain their ninth national title under their current head man in the 2021 NCAA Wrestling Championships in the three-day event that kicked off Thursday.

Headlined by Big Ten champions Roman Bravo-Young and Aaron Brooks, the blue and white has nine wrestlers competing in the tournament with its lowest-seeded competitors of Joe Lee and Robbie Howard both at No. 23.

A non-Big Ten program hasn’t won a national championship since 2006 when Oklahoma State captured its fourth-straight Big 12 crown.

Men’s volleyball seeks revenge

For the first time in 23 years, NJIT bested Penn State men’s volleyball earlier this season.

The Highlanders downed the Nittany Lions in straight sets en route to their third win of the 2021 campaign on Valentine’s Day.

And ever since, the EIVA program hasn’t lost.

The 3-0 win helped spark a nine-match winning streak for NJIT, a run it will look to continue on its home floor against Penn State coach Mark Pavlik’s squad.

The Nittany Lions currently sit in second place behind the Highlanders in the EIVA conference standings, as the blue and white has nine conference wins compared to NJIT’s 11.

The two-match series will begin Friday at 4 p.m. in Newark, New Jersey.

Baseball opens home slate

Penn State baseball’s opening road trip wasn’t too kind to the blue and white.

Coach Rob Cooper’s squad came away with just two wins in eight tries against Northwestern and Indiana, with its most recent four-game series against the Hoosiers resulting in the Nittany Lions being swept.

But that tide could turn Friday at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Penn State will host Maryland in a three-game series in the Nittany Lions’ first home contests of the 2021 campaign.

In fact, the series will be the first time the blue and white has taken its home field since May 18, 2019 when the team hosted Arizona of the Pac-12.

The first pitch of the series will be thrown at approximately 1 p.m. Saturday.

Men’s lacrosse finishes first half

With its first round robin against conference competition almost complete, Penn State men’s lacrosse will vie to finish the first half of the team’s Big Ten slate with a good taste in its mouth.

The Nittany Lions, with just one win on the season, will travel to Ann Arbor, Michigan, to take on the winless Michigan Wolverines.

The loser of the matchup will sit last in the conference standings ahead of the second half of the regular-season slate.

Coach Jeff Tambroni’s team has scored just 37 goals through four games, good for worst in the conference just behind Michigan’s 38.

Since 2012, the Nittany Lions are 7-1 against the Wolverines. Their sole loss came in a 10-9 overtime contest in 2018.

The two teams have never met in March since they joined the Big Ten.

Penn State women’s volleyball tries to avoid road losses

As is typically the case, Rec Hall has provided a kind, friendly environment for Penn State women’s volleyball this season.

But literally anywhere else, not so much.

The Nittany Lions have not yet won a road match and currently hold an 0-3 record away from home, but they’ll look to change that when they travel to Michigan State this weekend.

Russ Rose’s squad has had a favorable run against the Spartans in recent years, as Penn State has downed the team from East Lansing in the last 11 matches and haven’t had one contest go to five sets during that span.

The Nittany Lions’ last loss at the hands of Michigan State came on Sept. 27, 2013.

So, which streak will continue for the blue and white this weekend: A winless road record or dominance against the Spartans?