Perhaps the last weekend of the Penn State sports equinox is upon us.

While more than a dozen Nittany Lion athletic programs will take center stage again over the first weekend of March, several squads are seeing their seasons wind down.

Meanwhile, other blue-and-white teams will be making their return to competition after some prolonged hiatuses.

Ahead of another busy Penn State sports weekend, here are five of the biggest Nittany Lion storylines.

Wrestling hosts, eager to win Big Ten Tournament

For just the third time in program history, Penn State wrestling will host the Big Ten Tournament.

The blue and white previously hosted the tournament at the Bryce Jordan Center in 1998 and 2009. In those years, the Nittany Lions finished as the runner-up and in seventh place, respectively.

Now, Penn State has a chance to defend its co-Big Ten regular-season championship with Iowa and perhaps stand alone as the sole conference tournament winner.

Both the Nittany Lions and Hawkeyes finished the 2021 regular season undefeated, with the former going 6-0 and the latter finishing 5-0.

Women’s hockey seeks CHA Tournament crown

After a first-place finish in the CHA during the regular season, Penn State women’s hockey has a chance to tack on more accolades during a record-setting campaign this weekend.

The Nittany Lions earned a first-round bye in the tournament and, as a result, have already made the semifinals. After the quarterfinals, the blue and white will play the lowest-seeded remaining team Friday at 2 p.m.

Should Penn State win the tournament, it would earn an automatic bid to the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

Men’s hockey reawakens

When Penn State men’s hockey takes the ice this weekend against Notre Dame, it will mark the first time since Jan. 29 that the Nittany Lions have faced another team — a 34-day gap in games.

The blue and white’s series against Michigan, Ohio State, Arizona State and Minnesota were all either canceled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns. As such, Penn State did not play a single game in February.

Now, the Nittany Lions will travel to South Bend, Indiana, for a pair of games against the Fighting Irish on March 5 and 6.

Both contests went to overtime the last two times these squads faced off with each side taking home a victory.

Women’s volleyball working on short turnaround

Less than 48 hours after it dropped a match to Ohio State in straight sets, Penn State women’s volleyball will look to bounce back against Purdue.

The Nittany Lions fell flat in a makeup matchup against the Buckeyes Wednesday night. Now, the blue and white will have to turn its attention to a Purdue team that is 8-4 on the season and has won six straight matches.

Penn State is 4-4 on the season, but its recent defeat to Ohio State is its sole loss at home.

Similar to how they did earlier in the 2021 campaign, the Nittany Lions will try to defend their home court for a pair of matches with the Boilermakers.

Baseball returns to the diamond

Nearly a year removed since it last took the field in a loss to Miami (Ohio), Penn State baseball will kick off its 2021 campaign with four games in three days against Northwestern.

The Nittany Lions’ quartet of contests will all be played at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, the indoor home of the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings.

Neither Penn State nor Northwestern were among the teams picked to finish in the top six of the conference standings in the Big Ten Preseason Poll. The Nittany Lions are coming off a 10-5 season in the shortened 2020 campaign, while the Wildcats hovered around .500 with a 6-7 mark.