Coming off a season that they came up just short in, coach Jeff Kampersal and Penn State will look to have an even better year going into the 2022-23 campaign.

With the full 34-game schedule released already, the Nittany Lions open the season against Wisconsin and have many conference games to look forward to.

Here are the five matchups fans should be most excited for heading into the upcoming season.

Sept. 22 — vs. Wisconsin

This is the very first game of the season for the Nittany Lions, and it will take place on their home ice in the Pegula Ice Arena. The Badgers had an impressive season last year, going 26-8-4 under coach Mark Johnson.

With the first game of the season around the corner, expect fans to be loud and excited, with the blue and white carrying a little momentum to its game. Slated for a Thursday night puck drop, the first of two games will surely tell how competitive and strong these two teams are.

While these two units did not face off against one another last season, this nonconference matchup still carries weight due to its spot in the schedule.

Oct. 14 — at Boston College

Boston College was solid last season, finishing with a record of 19-14-1.

The Eagles were able to fend off the Nittany Lions twice in Hockey Valley, but the blue and white gets another chance to take home a win this year.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE

The Nittany Lions will travel to Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, in one of the more anticipated games for their squad this upcoming season.

These two programs played against each other for the first time last season, so each team now has an idea of how the other plays — making this second set of matchups even more intriguing.

Nov. 4 — vs. Mercyhurst

After losing to Mercyhurst in the semifinals of the CHA Tournament last year, with junior Jordan Mortlock leading the way with two goals, Penn State will look to bounce back in 2022.

This matchup will be the first conference matchup of the season for the Lakers and the first conference home game for the blue and white.

With seven players reportedly in the transfer portal, Mercyhurst could be fighting for its life in every matchup with the blue and white this season.

Feb. 3, 2023 — at Syracuse

Syracuse was able to clinch its first regular-season title in program history last year when it took down Mercyhurst in its final game by a final score of 4-1.

This is one of the more highly anticipated conference games, as the Nittany Lions haven’t had a good history with the Orange. While playing the program four times last season, Penn State went 1-2-1, including a 6-3 loss in Tennity Ice Pavilion.

Now the blue and white can redeem itself with four more contests again this upcoming year, but it’ll need to do it without top-scorer Natalie Heising on the roster.

Feb. 18, 2023 — at RIT

With the final two games of the season coming at RIT, the Nittany Lions will look to finish strong ahead of the playoffs.

The last 10 matchups between these two teams have gone in Penn State’s favor, 7-1-2 to be exact, so the team will look to keep that streak going and end the season on a high note.

This matchup could very well affect both of these teams’ playoff implications, with the CHA Tournament kicking off less than a week later.

Despite finishing with an abysmal 2-27-4 record last year, the Tigers are no stranger to pulling off upsets after beating Lindenwood 6-4 in the CHA Tournament.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE