Coming off of an up-and-down season in 2021-22, Micah Shrewsberry and Penn State will look to improve going into next year’s campaign.

While the full schedule has not yet been released, we do know the Nittany Lions conference home and away opponents and a few nonconference opponents so far.

Here are five matchups to be excited about so far for this year.

Nov. 14 — vs Butler

While the Bulldogs struggled the last two seasons after going 22-9 in 2019-20, a Big Ten versus Big East matchup will always have fans intrigued.

Butler will travel to the Bryce Jordan Center as part of the Gavitt Tipoff Games to face an improving blue and white squad that brought in talented recruits and returned some key players.

This matchup is a big one for Shrewsberry, who served as an assistant coach at Butler for four seasons, coaching in two NCAA Championship games.

The Bulldogs added some much needed reinforcements via the transfer portal this offseason, including graduate transfer Manny Bates, one of the top shot blockers in the nation.

Expect this to be a back-and-forth game coming down to the wire as both squads look to kick off the new season with a resume-building win.

Nov. 29 — at Clemson

A matchup many fans want to see on the football field will have to settle for the court just a few days after Thanksgiving.

The Nittany Lions will have another early season opportunity to take down a Power Five opponent in a tough road environment when they face off with Clemson.

The Tigers will get a taste of Big Ten basketball before facing the blue and white when they take on Iowa in the Emerald Coast Classic on Nov. 25.

This matchup will have fans excited on both sides and could pave the way for these two schools to face off in other sports in the future.

With the game already slated to play on ESPN, these two historic logos matched up side by side will make for an intense ACC/Big Ten Challenge contest.

TBA — at Ohio State

No matter the sport, anytime these two schools match up against each other, it’s always a game to watch.

While Ohio State swept the regular-season meetings last year, the Nittany Lions got the last laugh in the Big Ten Tournament with a 71-68 victory to eliminate their rival opponent.

While Penn State looks to continue closing the gap between the two, expect the Buckeyes to be the ones wanting revenge when the schools meet in Columbus, Ohio.

The programs will only face each other one time in the regular season, so it will be a dog fight to reclaim bragging rights and a conference win.

TBA — vs Michigan

While the Nittany Lions are slated to play the Wolverines both at home and on the road, the home matchup seems to be the more intriguing one, especially for students.

In last year's game against Michigan, the blue and white fell just short of a massive victory, losing 58-57.

The Wolverines will return star player Hunter Dickinson, despite professional basketball interest. The 7-foot-1 center coming back should boost the squad as one of the early favorites in the Big Ten.

Without John Harrar in the mix anymore, Penn State will look to a duo of freshmen 6-foot-10 forwards to help stifle the Alexandria, Virginia, native.

TBD — vs Michigan State

The Spartans seem to be in the conversation every year among the top teams in college basketball, and the 2022-23 campaign will be no different.

Despite losing guard Max Christie, Michigan State should still be in the mix as one of the Big Ten’s best teams after securing the 34th-best recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports.

The good news for the Nittany Lions is that this matchup will be at home, and they will not have to travel to the tough road environment in East Lansing, Michigan.

The blue and white took down the No. 19 Spartans at home last season behind 17 points from guard Seth Lundy, who will be back this year for the blue and white.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE