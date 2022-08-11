The schedule-makers pulled no punches when designing Penn State’s 2022 schedule.

Nine of the Nittany Lions’ 17 regular-season opponents played in the NCAA Tournament a year ago — a bracket that included just 18 teams.

Coach Charlene Morett-Curtiss is accustomed to these demanding schedules, though. After all, her team plays in the Big Ten, a conference that sent six teams to the tournament.

The blue and white stood tall against the steep competition, going 13-4 in the regular season and falling just one win short of the regular-season Big Ten title.

A first-round exit to Syracuse in the NCAA Tournament ended the year on a sour note, but earning a postseason appearance after facing so many top teams is an achievement in itself.

As Penn State hopes to run the gauntlet again in 2022, here are some of the top battles it’ll wage along the way.

Aug. 26 vs. Virginia

The Nittany Lions open the season against a familiar foe in Virginia. The two teams have a consistent nonconference rivalry, facing off 14 times in the 15 seasons.

Penn State holds a 10-4 record over the Cavaliers, including last year’s 3-2 overtime victory in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Virginia coach Michele Madison transformed her team into a national powerhouse, qualifying for 13 of the last 15 NCAA Tournaments. The sideline battle between Madison and Morett-Curtiss will be one to watch in this one.

With their top goal scorer, Amber Ezechiels, now graduated, the Cavaliers are looking for another playmaker to fill the role. This matchup against Penn State will be a test run for the new offense, and the blue and white won’t make this transition easy for its opponent.

Senior goalkeeper Brie Barraco never missed a start in her first three seasons and hopes to kick off Year 4 strong.

Sept. 16 at Michigan

The Big Ten opener in Ann Arbor, Michigan, looks to be one of the toughest games all season for the Nittany Lions.

In last season’s meeting, Penn State pulled out a thrilling 3-2 victory on Senior Night, upsetting the then-No. 2 Wolverines.

In that game, Michigan outshot the blue and white, 16-7. An outstanding performance by Barraco kept Penn State in it, but the team hopes for much more offensive production in this season’s matchup.

The maize and blue’s offense flowed through senior Sofia Southam, who earned 49 total points in 2021 — while the second-best Wolverine had just 17.

With the reigning Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year now graduated, it remains to be seen who Michigan will turn to in the scoring department.

Sept. 30 at Northwestern

Penn State’s next road trip will be to Evanston, Illinois, as it takes on the defending National Champion, Northwestern.

The Wildcats embraced the “defense wins championships” mantra en route to their first-ever national title. Across four tournament matches, they allowed just one goal.

It’s up to the Nittany Lions’ prolific offense and the weapons that make it up to find points against Northwestern.

Ever since she stepped on campus, forward Sophia Gladieux has been a star for Penn State. Gladieux is in for a big junior season and has plenty of help on that side of the ball.

Gladieux, along with graduate student Anna Simon and senior Mackenzie Allessie were among the top-10 goal scorers in the conference last season. With the trio playing together one more time, expect Penn State’s offense to explode.

Oct. 7 vs. Iowa

In the regular season, Penn State only lost two Big Ten games — both at the hands of the Hawkeyes.

Similarly to Northwestern, Iowa leads with its defense. The Hawkeyes allowed just 15 goals in 20 games, including an eight-game shutout streak.

The Nittany Lions were one of the victims in that streak, getting blanked 1-0 and 4-0 in Iowa City, Iowa, eventually losing out on the regular-season Big Ten title because of these losses. Expect Morett-Curtiss’ bunch to come out hotter than ever as they seek revenge.

The key to topping a great defense is by wearing them down gradually with good passing and disciplined approaches as they wait for an opening.

Penn State’s offense certainly has the skills to do this, but it will demand a lot of concentration on its part.

Oct. 28 at Rutgers

The regular-season finale against Rutgers will be another rivalry game with storylines galore.

The Scarlet Knights enjoyed their best season in program history last year, winning the Big Ten title to go along with a team-record 19 wins.

Along the way, Rutgers topped Penn State twice, including in the conference tournament. Entering this season’s game, the Nittany Lions have lost their last four games to Rutgers.

Penn State won’t find it easy to snap its losing streak, as the Scarlet Knights return many of their players who made last season’s success possible. Most notably, senior goalkeeper Gianna Glatz will patrol the net fresh off of an All-American first-team campaign.

It’s expected to be a tense, emotional day for both teams in a game that could have major conference and NCAA Tournament implications.

