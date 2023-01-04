After a strong December, Penn State earned significant recognition in College Hockey America’s players of the month selections.

The Nittany Lions went four-for-four, with junior forward Kiara Zanon, senior defenseman Izzy Heminger and junior goalie Josie Bothun being named the best at their positions for the month. Additionally, freshman Tessa Janecke was named December’s top rookie.

Penn State posted a perfect 4-0 record during the final month of 2022, earning sweeps over Syracuse and LIU.

Currently standing at 15-8-1, the blue and white will look to maintain recent individual and team success into the new year.

