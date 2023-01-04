After a strong December, Penn State earned significant recognition in College Hockey America’s players of the month selections.
The Nittany Lions went four-for-four, with junior forward Kiara Zanon, senior defenseman Izzy Heminger and junior goalie Josie Bothun being named the best at their positions for the month. Additionally, freshman Tessa Janecke was named December’s top rookie.
Congratulations to our CHA monthly honorees for December❗️🦁Forward: Kiara Zanon, @PennStateWHKY🦁Defenseman: Izzy Heminger, @PennStateWHKY🦁Goaltender: Josie Bothun, @PennStateWHKY🦁Rookie: Tessa Janecke, @PennStateWHKY📰 https://t.co/lrMYVpFpPN#CollegeHockeyAmerica pic.twitter.com/eglh0f7HPF— CHA (@CHAWomensHockey) January 4, 2023
Penn State posted a perfect 4-0 record during the final month of 2022, earning sweeps over Syracuse and LIU.
Currently standing at 15-8-1, the blue and white will look to maintain recent individual and team success into the new year.
MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE
Penn State Women's Hockey claimed all four spots in this week's CHA players of the week.